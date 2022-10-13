World Sight Day 2022: How Diabetic Retinopathy Is Treated In Homeopathy

The homeopathic treatment of diabetes retinopathy include overall control of diabetes as well.

Uncontrolled diabetes can increase the risk of many other health problems. Over time, high blood sugar can damage your retina and cause multiple eye diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma, and retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy is known to be the most common eye disease among diabetics. World Sight Day is observed every year on the second Thursday of October to focus attention on issues related to eyes. Diabetic retinopathy is one global issue that needs focus on this day.

So, we decided to mark the World Sight Day 2022 with a talk on diabetic retinopathy and how it is treated with homeopathy. For the discussion, we are joined by Dr. Sudheer Reddy, Founder, Wishealth Lifestyle Homeo Clinics.

Q. How common is diabetes retinopathy in India?

Dr. Reddy: Diabetic retinopathy is one of the most debilitating complications of diabetes. It affects 3.4 per cent of the population, which means about 4.1 million individuals of India are suffering from this problem. Proper management of diabetes and regular eye checkup is the only way to deal with this effectively.

The blood vessels of the retina and the part of retina that is responsible for light sensitivity and vision, are affected with diabetes. Pregnancy, tobacco, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure are the additional factors that can lead to early onset of diabetic retinopathy.

Q. Enlighten us on the homeopathic treatment of diabetes retinopathy.

Dr. Reddy: Homeopathic medications are given on the holistic basis. Homeopathy treats the person as a whole. It means that homeopathic treatment focuses on the patient as a person, as well as his pathological condition. The homeopathic medicines are selected after a thorough study of the patient, which includes the medical history of the patient, physical and mental personality, family history, presenting symptoms, underlying pathology, possible causative factors that may lead to diabetes and diabetic retinopathy.

A group of patients with Type 2 Diabetes were treated with tab Glinil 5mg (Glibenclamide) and a placebo and another group with Tab Glinil and Homeopathy. The group 1 with Glinil and Placebo had shown 44 per cent improvement in their diabetes and the group 2 that was treated with homeopathy has shown about 93 per cent improvement in diabetes.

You may like to read

Q. Can we avail the homeopathic medicines for diabetic retinopathyfrom a medical store without prescription?

Dr. Reddy: There are specific homeopathic remedies that can relieve diabetic retinopathy but treating retinopathy alone does not help a patient in any way as the root cause for retinopathy is diabetes. The treatment must include overall control of diabetes as well.

The most common homeopathic remedies that are indicated in homeopathy for diabetic retinopathy are Sanicula, Physostigma, Phosphorus, Arnica, etc. The homeopathic remedies are prescribed on totality and hence self-medication is not advised. This medication has to be taken on prescription from a qualified Homeopathic doctor only.