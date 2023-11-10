World Ayurveda Day: Yoga Poses and Meditation Techniques To Manage Symptoms Of Menopause

On World Ayurveda Day, Menopause Coach and Founder of Menoveda, Tammana Singh, shares the necessity of practicing yoga and meditation during menopause.

Menopause is a natural transition that occurs in all women, typically between the ages of 45 and 55. It is marked by the cessation of menstruation and a decline in estrogen production. This can cause a variety of symptoms, including hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, insomnia, and vaginal dryness.

Ayurveda is a traditional Indian system of medicine that emphasizes holistic health and well-being. It views menopause as a time of natural transformation and an opportunity for women to embrace their new phase of life. Ayurvedic practitioners believe that yoga and meditation are excellent ways for women to manage menopausal symptoms and thrive in midlife.

Yoga Asanas for Menopause

Here are a few yoga poses that are beneficial for women in menopause:

Balasana (Child's Pose): This pose is calming and restorative. It helps to relieve stress and anxiety, which can be common symptoms of menopause.

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana (Bridge Pose): This pose helps to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, which can help to reduce urinary incontinence. It also helps to improve circulation and reduce stress.

Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose): This pose helps to improve circulation and reduce stress. It will help find you some relief from hot flashes and night sweats, few of the most common symptoms of menopause.

Savasana (Corpse Pose): This pose is deeply relaxing and restorative. It helps to reduce stress and anxiety, and it can also help to improve sleep quality.

Meditation Techniques For Post-Menopausal Women

Meditation has been shown to be effective for relieving a variety of menopausal symptoms, including hot flashes, mood swings, and insomnia. Here are a few techniques that are beneficial for women:

Mindfulness meditation: This type of meditation involves focusing the attention on the present moment, without judgment. It can be practiced by sitting quietly and paying attention to the breath, the body, or the surrounding environment. Mantra meditation: This type of meditation involves repeating a word or phrase, silently or aloud. You can practice this while sitting, walking, or doing any other activities. Yoga Nidra (Yogic Sleep): This type of meditation is a guided relaxation that induces a state of deep relaxation. It is often practiced lying down. If you are new to yoga or meditation, it is important to start slowly and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your practice over time. It is also important to listen to your body and avoid any poses or exercises that cause pain.

Tips To Practice Yoga And Meditation

Tammana Singh, Menopause Coach and Founder of Menoveda shares few additional tips for practicing yoga and meditation during menopause:

Practice regularly at least for 30 minutes. You do not have to do it every day but be consistent for example, 3 to f times a week. Meditation must be practiced for 10 minutes every day. If you are unable to do 10 minutes at a stretch, you can try taking breaks. Focus on your breath. Breath is an important part of both yoga and meditation. Pay attention to your breath and try to keep it deep and even. Be patient. It takes time to see the benefits of yoga and meditation. Be patient with yourself and don't get discouraged if you don't see results immediately.

Conclusion

Yoga and meditation are excellent ways for women to manage menopausal symptoms and thrive in midlife. If you are new to these practices, start slowly and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your practice over time. Be sure to listen to your body and avoid any poses or exercises that cause pain.