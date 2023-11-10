World Ayurveda Day 2023: A Holistic Approach to Managing Symptoms Of Menopause And Thriving in Midlife

World Ayurveda Day: A Holistic Approach to Managing Symptoms and Thriving in Midlife

On World Ayurveda Day 2023, Tammana Singh, a Menopause Coach shares insights on the Ayurvedic Remedies that can help ease and manage menopausal symptoms for women.

Menopause is a natural transition that all women experience between the ages of 45 and 55. It is marked by the cessation of menstruation and a decline in estrogen production. This can cause a variety of symptoms, including hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, insomnia, and vaginal dryness.

Ayurveda is a traditional Indian system of medicine that emphasizes holistic health and well-being. It views menopause as a time of natural transformation and an opportunity for women to embrace their new phase of life. Ayurvedic practitioners believe that a holistic approach to menopause management is the best way to support women during this transition.

On World Ayurveda Day 2023, Tammana Singh, a Menopause Coach and Founder of Menoveda spoke to TheHealthsite.com about the Ayurvedic Remedies that can help ease and manage menopausal symptoms for women.

Ayurvedic Principles of Menopause

Ayurveda teaches that the body is made up of three doshas: vata, pitta, and kapha. Each dosha is associated with a different set of characteristics. Vata is associated with air and movement, pitta is associated with fire and metabolism, and kapha is associated with water and structure.

During menopause, the doshas can become imbalanced, leading to a variety of symptoms. For example, hot flashes and night sweats are associated with a pitta imbalance. Mood swings and insomnia are associated with a vata imbalance. Weight gain and fatigue are associated with a kapha imbalance.

Ayurvedic Remedies For Menopause Symptoms

Ayurvedic practitioners use a variety of remedies to help women manage menopausal symptoms. These remedies include:

Diet

Ayurvedic practitioners recommend a diet that is balanced and easy to digest. They also recommend avoiding foods that can aggravate the doshas, such as spicy foods for pitta imbalances and heavy foods for kapha imbalances.

Herbs

Ayurvedic practitioners use a variety of herbs to help women manage menopausal symptoms. Some common herbs used for menopause include ashwagandha, shatavari, and black cohosh.

Lifestyle

Ayurvedic practitioners recommend a lifestyle that is supportive and stress-reducing. They recommend regular exercise, yoga, and meditation. They also recommend getting enough sleep.

Ayurveda Tips For Women To Thrive In Their Midlife

In addition to managing menopausal symptoms, Ayurveda can also help women thrive in midlife. Here are a few Ayurvedic tips for midlife women:

Embrace your new phase of life. Menopause is a time of natural transformation. Embrace your new phase of life and all that it has to offer. Focus on your health. Midlife is a time to focus on your health and well-being. Eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly, and get enough sleep. Develop your passions. Midlife is a time to pursue your passions and interests. Spend time with loved ones, travel, and try new things. Give back to others. Midlife is a time to give back to others and share your wisdom and experience.

Conclusion

Ayurveda is a holistic system of medicine that can help women manage menopausal symptoms and thrive in midlife. By following Ayurvedic principles, women can create balance in their bodies and minds and live their best lives.

Tammana Singh ends the conversation on menopause and Ayurveda by saying, "If you are interested in learning more about Ayurveda and how it can help you manage menopause, I recommend talking to an Ayurvedic practitioner. They can assess your individual needs and create a personalized plan for you."