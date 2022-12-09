World Ayurveda Congress: Ayurveda Beauty Products Projected To Grow Exponentially In Coming Year

Maintaining authenticity and quality essential in tapping global market for Ayurveda beauty products, experts say at the World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo.

The global beauty products market is projected to reach 59 billion USD by 2031, from 35 billion USD in 2021. It is also anticipated that the demand for Ayurveda-based beauty products will grow exponentially in the coming year.

Speakers at a session on 'Ayurcosmetology' at the ongoing 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) and Arogya Expo highlighted the importance of maintaining authenticity and quality to tap the huge global demand for Ayurveda beauty products and called for putting in place strict regulatory and quality protocols.

Defaming Ayurveda and misleading consumers would damage the reputation of the Indian traditional wellness system and health solutions. To avoid this, it is also important that Ayurveda beauty products are marketed in compliance with the regulatory protocols of the countries where the products are sold, they noted.

Acceptance of herbal-based and chemical-free Ayurveda cosmetics as completely side-effects-free solutions for maintaining a clean and healthy personality has increased significantly worldwide, they added.

The 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) and Arogya Expo is being held at Panaji. The four day-event will continue till December 11.

Ayurcosmetology: Ayurveda for your hair and skin health

During the 'Ayurcosmetology' session, researchers from India's leading Ayurveda institutions presented several product formulations and treatment procedures developed to address various problems related to hair and skin health, based on case studies and clinical trials.

While moderating a session, Dr Santosh Chavan, Professor and Head of the Department of Panchakarma, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Pune, pointed out the importance of strengthening the link between Ayurveda research institutions and the corporate sector so that to authentic products reach the market for the benefit of people.

It is vital to follow the classical concepts of Ayurveda while developing new products and treatment procedures, stated Dr B R Tubaki, KAHER, Balgavi.

Additionally, research institutions should promote evidence-based studies and clinical trials to ensure the efficacy of the product formulations and treatment methods being developed by scholars, he added.

Dr Sneha Surendran, on the other hand, stressed on strengthening the regulatory protocols to ensure a correct demarcation between Ayurveda and non-Ayurveda products.

The session saw presentations on a range of topics like ayurvedic remedies for hair relaxers induced hair fall, management of hair diseases, effect of ayurvedic oils in management of dandruff, efficacy of ayurvedic creams against melasma and skin blemishes and pharmaceutical of herbal deodorant, regulatory protocols in the US and other western countries.

Panchakarma in healing heart failure-related ailments

In one presentation on 'Ayurveda Heals: Success Stories', researchers highlighted the efficacy of Panchakarma in healing heart failure-related ailments.

Dr Asha Shabrani said that Panchakarma therapy along with langhan chikitsa, exercise, lifestyle modification and stress management can help in inhibiting neurohormonal activation and reducing the myocardial wall stretch. It will further reduce NT-proBNP levels and have a long-term benefit with regards to mortality in patient with chronic heart failure, she added.

Dr A.M. Siddiqui cited Heart Failure Reversal Therapy (HFRT) as a potent and viable therapeutic alternative for patients with heart failure.