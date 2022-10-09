Working From Home? Keep Sore Back, Neck And Shoulder Pain At Bay With Yoga

Yoga Instructor shares a list of simple yoga postures that will spring your back into action again.

Do you often feel excruciating pain in the back or neck after a long day of work? Sitting for long hours with almost zero physical activity could be the culprit. While work-from-home has given us the freedom to work at our own pace, it has also given rise to the 'work, eat, sleep, repeat' culture, which leads to pangs of pain in the shoulder and back. Prolonged back pain usually calls for an urgent visit to the doctor, but low to moderate episodes of sore back, neck or shoulder pain can very well be relieved with some simple yoga exercises. Usually, people working long hours are more prone to having frequent back pain episodes. However, a few minutes of yoga exercises between work hours can help keep these back aches at bay.

Yoga Instructor Mr Shiva Pandey, Medulance Healthcare, shares a list of simple yoga postures that will spring your back into action again.

Stretch your arms: The first step is to sit comfortably in a cross-legged position (sukhasana). Make sure to keep your back and shoulders relaxed. After that, interlace your fingers, and stretch upwards. Most importantly, keep your elbows straight while your biceps touch your ears. Once you are comfortable with the position, hold the posture and take 2-3 deep breaths. Repeat this exercise a couple of times. It's a great way to stretch your spine and relax your shoulders.

The first step is to sit comfortably in a cross-legged position (sukhasana). Make sure to keep your back and shoulders relaxed. After that, interlace your fingers, and stretch upwards. Most importantly, keep your elbows straight while your biceps touch your ears. Once you are comfortable with the position, hold the posture and take 2-3 deep breaths. Repeat this exercise a couple of times. It's a great way to stretch your spine and relax your shoulders. The extended triangle pose: A great way to unwind between deadlines, this pose may or may not require a yoga mat. First, stand straight with a 4-feet distance between your feet. After this, place your left foot facing forward and your right foot at an angle. Now, lift your arms and slowly bring your right hand to touch your right foot. Consequently, lift your left arm upwards. You can repeat this posture on both sides a couple of times. It will help stretch your spine, hips, and groin, all while relieving backache and neck pain.

A great way to unwind between deadlines, this pose may or may not require a yoga mat. First, stand straight with a 4-feet distance between your feet. After this, place your left foot facing forward and your right foot at an angle. Now, lift your arms and slowly bring your right hand to touch your right foot. Consequently, lift your left arm upwards. You can repeat this posture on both sides a couple of times. It will help stretch your spine, hips, and groin, all while relieving backache and neck pain. Child's pose: This pose is perfect for unwinding and relaxing after a hectic day at work. Start on all fours, and sit back on your heels. Your arms will be outstretched, touching the floor in front of you. While in this position, focus on relieving your tension. It is an excellent way to stretch the lower back muscles and relieve stress and fatigue.

The Bottom Line

The new regular, work-from-home coupled with a sedentary lifestyle is undoubtedly hitting us hard in the back. We frequently work on our beds or sofas, making it impossible to avoid the lousy posture trap. Additionally, the only activity that comes close to counting as exercise is finishing duties around the house, and even those are rarely gentle on our backs. So, it's time you skip working from sofas and beds and include a fifteen to thirty-minute yoga routine in your daily work schedules.