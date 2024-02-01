Vallarai Keerai: Learn All About The Multifaceted Health Benefits Of This Medicinal Herb

Vallarai Keerai: Learn All About The Multifaceted Health Benefits Of This Medicinal Herb

Vallarai Keerai is a well known Ayurvedic medicinal herb which is also called Gotu Kola. It possesses innumerable health benefits starting from boosting brain health to healing stomach ulcers.

Vallarai Keerai is a well known Ayurvedic medicinal herb which is also called Gotu Kola. It possesses innumerable health benefits starting from boosting brain health, healing stomach ulcers, alleviate stress and anxiety, ensure proper functioning of the nervous system to mitigating joint pain and arthritis pain. This special herb is very low in calories which is beneficial for promoting weight loss, rich in Vitamin C which can help immune health and skin health and is also rich in fibres. Let us discuss its benefits in detail.

Health Benefits Of Vallarai Keerai

Read on to know all about its health benefits:

Brain Health

Vallarai Keerai contain three important components: brahmoside, brahminoside and centelloside which are excellent for brain health. It can boost memory, intellect and concentration. It can also stimulate neurotransmitter activities in the CNS ensuring that the relay of nerve signals from the brain to other organs are happening normally.

TRENDING NOW

Heart Health

Vallarai Keerai or Gotu Kola also contains high amounts of potassium which can ensure a healthy heart, maintain blood pressure, lower amount of bad cholesterol like LDL cholesterol and boost levels of good HDL cholesterol.

Immune System

This herb is very rich in Vitamin C which is an essential nutrient to boost immune health. Vitamin C is essential for enhancing iron absorption, collagen production, growth of body tissues and to remove and cleanse the body of toxins.

Alleviates Muscle Cramps And Pain

If you ever struggle with muscle cramps, try taking this herb. It is rich in magnesium and manganese both of which can provide relief from cramps and sores.

You may like to read

Treats Constipation Problems

This herb is enriched with vaulable dietary fibres which can ensure a healthy gut and digestive health. Fibre is important for easy bowel movement and gotu kola will ensure that you never face issues like constipation. This herb can also act as a detoxifying agent and can regulate kidney function.

Increases Bone Density

Vallarai Keerai contains calcium which can help in fortifying your bone health. Calcium is the most essential nutrient to maintain optimal bone density, flexibility, unobstructed movement and reduced risks of bone related diseases.