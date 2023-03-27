Uncovering The Power Of Shilajit: Boost Your Cardiovascular Fitness With This Ancient Ayurvedic Remedy

Taking preventative measures through the use of Ayurvedic ingredients like Shilajit can be highly effective in ensuring a healthy heart.

Shilajit known for its exceptional healing properties, such as its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anxiolytic effects.

Shilajit is a rare Ayurvedic exudate found in the Himalayan ranges. It is famously or infamously known for its ability to improve sexual stamina. However, what remains overshadowed are its multiple other benefits. The goodness of this Ayurvedic ingredient is yet to be realized and uncovered in order to utilize it to its full potential. It has more than 80+ trace elements along with fulvic acid. Shilajit has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries to treat various health conditions. It's known for its exceptional healing properties, such as its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anxiolytic effects.

SHILAJIT FOR HEART HEALTH

One of the most notable benefits of Shilajit is its positive impact on heart health, as heart disease can lead to severe health complications. The incidence of heart disease among young adults has increased in recent years, likely due to changing lifestyles and high levels of stress. To maintain a healthy heart, it's important to consider all available ingredients that aid in this process. Therefore, taking preventative measures through the use of Ayurvedic ingredients like Shilajit can be highly effective in ensuring a healthy heart. Here are some ways in which Shilajit can aid in this process

Promotes a healthy heart

According to research, Shilajit is a fundamental ayurvedic ingredient for enhancing cardiovascular health by enhancing the heart's strength and energy, thereby promoting adequate blood flow throughout the body. Ayurvedic practitioners recommend Shilajit as an indispensable supplement for managing heart disease, given its health-sustaining properties. This is attributed to the presence of fulvic acid, iron, and antioxidants, such as glutathione, which elevate glutathione levels in the body, thereby fortifying it against heart disease.

Brings Down Blood Pressure Levels

High blood pressure is a significant risk factor for the development of heart disease, emphasizing the importance of maintaining normal blood pressure levels for overall health. Shilajit, an Ayurvedic ingredient, has been observed to have a beneficial effect on blood pressure, making it a potentially valuable tool for blood pressure management. This Himalayan substance has demonstrated the ability to replenish cells that have been depleted and neglected over time, allowing them to function optimally once again. Shilajit-based blood pressure medication may also prove advantageous for individuals with cardiovascular and blood pressure concerns, as it delivers essential trace minerals that promote healthy blood pressure regulation and regular bodily functions. The aforementioned characteristics collectively make Shilajit blood pressure medicine a particularly useful intervention.

Lowers Cholesterol

A study conducted in 2003 reported noteworthy enhancements in cholesterol levels among a cohort of approximately thirty participants aged between 16 and 30 years who were administered Shilajit. The study population was divided into two groups, one of which received a daily dosage of 2 grams of Shilajit for a period of 45 days. The group receiving Shilajit demonstrated lower levels of cholesterol and triglycerides compared to the group that did not receive Shilajit.

Lowers Blood Fat

Shilajit contains a noteworthy quantity of humic acid, a crucial compound known to effectively reduce blood lipid levels. Lowering the lipid concentration in the body prevents fat deposition in blood vessels, thereby mitigating the risk of blockages in heart vessels. This, in turn, diminishes the likelihood of haemorrhage and stroke, two prevalent causes of mortality among patients.

You may like to read

Based on the extensive research and studies conducted, it can be inferred that Shilajit is a highly effective Ayurvedic supplement for promoting cardiovascular health in individuals. Thus, it is imperative that we acknowledge its potential and leverage its benefits to improve our overall health and wellbeing.

(This article is authored by Dr Kriti Soni, R&D Head, Kapiva)