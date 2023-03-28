Type 2 Diabetes Management: 5 Medicinal Herbs That Can Help

Type 2 Diabetes Management: 5 Medicinal Herbs That Can Help

Yes, you read that right. There are some medicinal ayurvedic herbs that can help manage type-2 diabetes. Check out the complete list below.

Diabetes is a non-reversible health condition that occurs when the body either produces insufficient or is not able to use the required amount of insulin that is generated, causing abnormally high blood glucose levels. What is insulin and how does its production impacts blood sugar or blood glucose levels? The pancreas produces insulin which helps the body to convert the glucose that the body gets from the food we eat into cellular energy. This is taken up by the cells from the bloodstream. However, when there is a lack of insulin in the body, the complete process can stop, leading to the accumulation of excessive glucose in the blood, thus giving rise to high blood glucose and eventually diabetes.

There are mainly two different types of diabetes -- Type-1 diabetes and Type-2 diabetes. In this article we will tell you how adding simple herbs in your daily routine can help in managing the symptoms of type-2 diabetes.

Symptoms Your Diabetes Is Getting Out of Control

Are you not sure if your blood sugar levels are under control or not? Well, the condition can come with some telltale signs and symptoms, take a look at them:

Extreme fatigue Excessive thirst Excessive hunger Change in skin colour Blurry vision Hearing issues Frequent urination Unexplained weight loss Slow healing Foot infections

Diabetes Management: Herbs That Can Help

Here are 5 medicinal herbs that you can add to your daily routine to keep your blood sugar levels under control. However, we also suggest you keep checking the level and consult a doctor immediately if the symptoms listed above persist for weeks.

Cinnamon

This amazing Ayurvedic herb can help people suffering from both diabetes and hypertension. It can effectively reduce hyperglycemia and increase the body's insulin sensitivity.

Sage

As Ayurveda says, sage is the best herb to control or lower blood sugar levels, and when consumed on an empty stomach, it can act and help even better. It boosts the production of insulin in the body.

You may like to read

Oregano

Another amazing Ayurvedic herb to manage type-2 diabetes is oregano. It stimulates the pancreas to produce more insulin and thus lowers the levels of blood sugar. It also helps in managing sugar cravings.

Neem

Who doesn't know about the health benefits of neem? One of the many benefits associated with this herb is managing blood sugar levels. Chewing neem leaves on an empty stomach enables the pancreas to function normally, as a result, it secretes insulin naturally without any problems.

Aloe Vera

Another herb to lower type-2 diabetes is aloe vera. The extract of this plant can improve insulin sensitivity and lower HbA1C levels in individuals with prediabetic symptoms.

Disclaimer: All the tips to control type-2 diabetes mentioned -above are backed by Science. However, we suggest you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet or daily routine.