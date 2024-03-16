These Killer Abs Workouts Involve Doing Basic Yoga Asanas; Take A Look

Find out what a good core muscle workout routine looks like. (Photo: Freepik)

These asanas strengthen the core muscles, and burn stubborn belly fat to tone the abs.

Exercising should never feel like an ordeal; it must always be enjoyed. It, therefore, is a good idea to mix different routines to make a solid workout session. For instance, if you are working to make your abs look more prominent you can always throw in a bit of yoga to make things interesting. According to celebrity yoga and holistic wellness expert Anshuka Parwani, a strong core is the 'foundation of strength and stability in your body'. It helps to perform simple daily activities with ease, improve spinal alignment and posture and prevent injuries during workout.

The expert took to Instagram to demonstrate a few asanas that can do wonders for your core muscles and give you prominent abs. "These asanas not only work on strengthening your core muscles, but will also help to burn stubborn belly fat and tone the abs," Parwani said, adding that abdominal exercises should be an 'integral part' of our daily overall fitness regime.

Butterfly crunches with weight

Just like the usual butterfly asana, bring your feet together while sitting on the floor. Now, take a dumbbell in your hands and lie down. Keeping your legs in place, get back up; repeat it a few times. It is a good core muscle workout routine that only involves the upper body. You can also do a variation by lifting your hands all the way up as you go down.

Boat pose with weight

This is the second yoga-cum-exercise routine combination that you can try. Place a weight between your feet and balance it. Now, while balancing your body weight on your tailbone, stretch your legs and arms in the air and hold the position. You can also hold a dumbbell in your hands. There is a variation of this exercise -- boat pose pulses. In this, you stretch your legs while bringing it closer to the chest, ensuring movement of the knees.

Raise legs over a block

In this exercise, you must stretch your legs while placing the weight on your elbows. Now raise the legs together without bending the knees and place them on the other side of the block, as demonstrated by the expert in the video. It is a very good exercise for the core.

L-sit with block

Use the block as a support, as you place your heels on it and lift your body from the floor while resting your palms on the mat. Hold this position; it looks easier than it actually is.

You may like to read

What do you think of these exercises?