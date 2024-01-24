The Science Behind Shilajit: How Does It Work On Your Body?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
-
In natural remedies, a substance often sparks curiosity and raises eyebrows: Shilajit. What exactly is this enigmatic resin with its name and an air of ancient mystique? Does it hold the key to well-being, or is it just another addition to the world of health fads? In this exploration, we peel back the layers of taboo surrounding Shilajit, seeking to demystify its essence and understand what makes this substance a subject of intrigue.
The physiology of workouts involves the constant contraction and relaxation of muscles, leading to micro-tears and wear. This process activates satellite cells, triggering the repair and growth of muscle fibres. Exercise induces controlled damage, prompting the body to fortify itself against similar future physical challenges. Enter Shilajit into the fitness arena, becoming more than just a supplement a potential workout ally.
The roots of Shilajit run deep in Ayurveda, where it's celebrated for its rejuvenating qualities and its role as an anti-ageing elixir. The ancient Ayurvedic text, Charaka Samhita, meticulously details Shilajit's medicinal and rejuvenating significance. This resinous substance is not just a mere supplement; it embodies the essence of a Rasayana compound, seeking to increase physical strength and promote human health.
At the heart of Shilajit's potency lies its rich composition. With over 80 trace minerals, Shilajit is a natural supplement that ensures optimal bodily functions. Including fulvic acid adds another layer of significance, improving disease resistance, fortifying immune functions, combating inflammation, and acting as a robust antioxidant.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information