The Science Behind Ayurveda Hair Oil: Principles, Ingredients And Benefits

Ayurveda, the ancient Indian medical system, cites how one must resort to natural medicine to treat physical and mental diseases and reinstate equilibrium. Being practised in application for thousands of years, each Ayurvedic medicine has a specific purpose in treating the disease. Modern-day human beings, faced with various conditions, are increasingly moving back to the ancient science of medicine. The staggering rise in demand has prompted an increased supply of Ayurvedic products in the market. Of the many Ayurvedic treatments, Ayurvedic hair oil - believed to be a powerful solution to combat hair loss and other hair-related problems is picking the pace as the hot-selling product. What makes Ayurvedic hair oil the universal solution to all hair-related problems? Let's zoom into the principles and ingredients used in it and their benefits.
According to Ayurveda, hair is a reflection of an individual's overall health, and its loss and other hair-related problems are a direct result of the imbalance in the body's doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha). Ayurvedic hair oils are formulated to balance these doshas, nourish the scalp, repair damaged hair follicles, and promote healthy hair growth.
Formulated with a blend of natural ingredients with hair-nourishing properties, Ayurvedic hair oils include the following common elements:
While the noticeable results can be slow, Ayurvedic hair oils are known to provide long-lasting outcomes as they promote the well-being of the hair and scalp. Below are the benefits of using Ayurvedic hair oils:
Nourishing the hair and scalp with its natural ingredients, the herbs and oils used in Ayurvedic hair oil penetrate deep into the hair follicles and strengthen the hair roots, which leads to healthy hair growth. The fatty acids in Ayurveda hair oils help nourish the hair, preventing hair fall and enhancing the shine and lustre of the hair. Ayurvedic hair oil is a powerful solution for hair loss and other hair-related problems. Regularly, Ayurveda hair oil can help achieve healthy and lustrous hair.
