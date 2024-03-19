Stay Fit With Yoga: 3 Mobility Movements To Lessen Lower Back And Hip Pain

These movements can stretch and activate your lower back and hip muscles. (Photo: Freepik)

Some people spend long hours in front of their phone and laptop screens. This kind of lifestyle is known to be detrimental for the health and overall well-being of a person, leading to various physical issues, including lower back pain.

Nowadays, suffering from lower back pain and muscle stiffness -- mainly of the hips -- has become quite common, owing to the fact that most people lead a sedentary life that lacks physical activities. They also spend long hours in front of their phone and laptop screens, replying to emails, scrolling social media platforms, meeting official deadlines, etc. This kind of lifestyle is known to be detrimental for the health and overall well-being of a person, leading to various mental and physical issues, including lower back pain (owing to poor sitting posture) and hip stiffness. The solution is simple: movement. If you do not move, your muscles and bones will become inactive and redundant. They need exercise to keep them sufficiently healthy.

Celebrity yoga and holistic wellness expert Anshuka Parwani -- who keeps sharing numerous yoga and exercise routines with her followers -- once again demonstrated some asanas that can alleviate your lower back pain and get rid of muscle stiffness. The key is to perform them diligently and consistently to get the desired results. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA YOGA (@anshukayoga)

The first one involves twisting the pelvis. In this, you basically have to stretch one of your legs backwards on a yoga mat, while facing the other way and bending your other leg's knee to support the weight of the body. Now, while twisting the body on one side, bring one of your hands backwards towards the stretched leg while keeping the other firmly on the ground. Repeat it on the other side and do it for 60 seconds on both sides.

Next, assuming the same posture with a slight variation, sit on the mat. Make sure one of your legs is bent at the knee and turned backwards, while the other is bent at the front. It would twist your tailbone and pelvic muscles. Turn your upper body to the front and bend to ensure your chest touches your knee. Do not lift your legs. Place your hands on your head and do this exercise for 60 seconds.

Finally, place both hands on the mat. Stretch your left leg backwards and the right one to the side. Ensure that both the legs are straight and the knees are not bent. Lift your upper body and face the front. Now, gently lift the pelvis and bring it back on the mat. Do it for 60 seconds.

The Benefits Of Doing These Exercises

According to the expert, these movements can stretch and activate your lower back and hip muscles. They also help with the following five things:

You may like to read

Combat lower back pain.

Improve hip mobility and flexibility.

Improve a range of motion in the hips, and ease back stiffness.

Strong hips improve balance and stability.

Improve lower back and hip mobility, and also enhance athletic performance and reduce the risk of injuries.

Would you like to try?