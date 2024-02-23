Skin Ayurveda: Did You Know About These Benefits Of Amrapali Tea?

There are many ways to take care of your skin naturally, by means of clean eating and drinking healthy concoctions. But, most people depend on expensive salon treatments to get rid of common issues like acne, and to get a glowing, blemish-free skin. While topical treatments take care of problems momentarily, long-term benefits only come when you work on yourself internally, and make sure that your diet is clean and it comprises food items that are especially beneficial for skin health. This is where Ayurveda comes in. Traditional techniques and treatments have ensured quality results without side effects. In fact, instead of being temporary, these solutions have been more long-term and permanent in nature. So, when we talk about skin health, we have to mention the advantages of drinking something called Amrapali tea.

What Is Amrapali Tea?

An Ayurvedic remedy to help you achieve glowing skin, Amrapali tea is a herbal infusion that is made by blending Ayurvedic herbs and spices like turmeric, tulsi, neem and amla (Indian gooseberry). All of them have individual qualities that make them beneficial for skin. They possess anti-inflammatory properties, are detoxifying in nature and have antioxidants in them. Together they can clean the body of toxins, purify the blood, kill germs inside the body, reduce inflammation, and promote healthy, glowing skin.

Amrapali Tea Benefits

According to nutritionist Ramita Kaur, this tea can help you look radiant all the time.

It helps to detoxify your body and blood.

It has anti-inflammatory properties, so it can be used to treat acne.

It is also rich in antioxidants.

It promotes glowing and brighter-looking skin.

How To Make Amrapali Tea At Home

The nutritionist shared a recipe on Instagram.

Ingredients

Tulsi: 2 leaves

Neem: 2 leaves

Turmeric: 1/4 tsp

Amla powder: 1/2 tsp

Water: 100 ml

Method

Boil all the ingredients together for 7 minutes.

Sieve it, and sip on it empty stomach in the morning for maximum benefits.

Would you like to try it?