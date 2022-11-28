Shilajit Is Only Meant For Men, But Avoid It In Summer: 5 Common Myths Busted

Shilajit is a word that conjures images of men's sexual well-being and physical prowess. It is a well-known Ayurvedic treatment that is derived from decomposing plants found in the Himalayan mountains' rocks. It is primarily recognized for the abundance of vitamins and minerals it contains, which support greater human strength, agility, and endurance. Shilajit has numerous advantages for both men and women and is used as a health rejuvenator as well as a sexual stimulant for men. Shilajit has many advantages, but we also want to dispel some common misconceptions about it.

Due to some well-established myths about this wonderful traditional herb, you might be hesitant to try shilajit. For your benefit, let us dispel some of the most widespread misconceptions and myths about shilajit.

Shilajit is only for men

Though mostly used for men, shilajit is also very effective at enhancing women's vitality and general immune system. Shilajit is an effective supplement for increasing male fertility, as well as for regulating the menstrual cycle, calming anxiety, and supporting a healthy reproductive system in women. It is a dietary supplement that is known to be highly enriched in iron and humic acid.

Shilajit should be taken in raw form as purification reduces its therapeutic efficacy

Shilajit is frequently misunderstood as needing to be consumed in its raw, unprocessed state. It shouldn't be cleaned or purified because doing so would cause it to lose its nutritional value, which is not true at all. In relation to shilajit, purification is crucial. Since it has been exposed to harmful microorganisms in its natural environment, unprocessed or pure shilajit contains impurities, contaminants, and high levels of radicals and is therefore unfit for human consumption.

Shilajit causes Constipation

If taken in the recommended dosage, shilajit does not cause constipation. Its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and purifying properties help the body get rid of harmful toxins, control the growth of dangerous bacteria, and avoid constipation. Consuming impure or raw shilajit, however, can lead to intoxication from heavy metals and constipation.

Shilajit is unsafe for kids

Shilajit can be given to anyone over the age of three who is not allergic to its bioactive ingredients if you are confident in its authenticity. It has a high iron content and is abundant in many different minerals and nutrients. It is included in many medications that are given to children who exhibit iron deficiency symptoms. Unexpectedly, some people also give it to their pets. Before introducing shilajit to your child's diet, be sure to speak with a child expert to obtain the recommended dosage guidelines.

Shilajit should not be consumed in summer

Many people believe Shilajit should not be consumed during summer because of its hot potency. To increase energy levels in the body by producing a warming effect during the winter, pure shilajit is advised to be consumed with milk, lukewarm water, or other hot beverages. On the other hand, it should be consumed during the summer with lots of water to balance its hot potency. Before taking it in the summer, you should also take into account your body type, digestive system, metabolic rate, and lifestyle. It is recommended that those with compromised digestive systems reduce their dosage in the summer.

(This article is authored by Dr Kriti Soni, Head of R&D, Kapiva)