Can Shilajit Help Relieve Inflammation And Peptic Ulcer?

The antioxidant effect of shilajit helps lower oxidative stress by scavenging free radicals.

Shilajit for peptic ulcer and inflammation: Shilajit is a black, tar-like substance made in the Himalayas over centuries. The slow decomposition of plant matter by the action of microorganisms forms it. It is black-brown and is generally available in a powder or a fluid form. Shilajit, also known as mineral pitch, is found in the high mountain areas surrounding India, Nepal, Tibet, Bhutan, Kashmir, Afghanistan, and Russia. It has been popularly used as an Ayurvedic drug for centuries for its rich nutrient and mineral profile. Shilajit is rich in bioactive humic and fulvic acid, which have many health benefits. Shilajit comprises humin, humic acids, and fulvic acid. The main component is fulvic acid which accounts for about 60-80% of this herb. How shilajit helps cure inflammation and peptic ulcer? ExplainsNutritionist and Founder of Steadfast Nutrition Aman Puri

Health Benefits Of Shilajit

Shilajit has numerous health benefits due to its memory-boosting, gut-friendly, blood sugar-lowering, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-tumour, and anti-asthmatic properties, which help improve heart, kidney, and liver health. The key benefits of Shilajit come from fulvic acid.

Joint Pain And Inflammation

The bioactive compounds found in shilajit can significantly help relieve people suffering from joint pain and inflammation caused due to arthritis. The anti-inflammatory and anti-ulcer properties of shilajit have also been beneficial in treating ulcers like mouth and peptic ulcers; ulcerative colitis; canker sores (small painful lesions formed on the soft tissues inside the mouth), and others. In addition, Shilajit helps heal ulcers and wounds by promoting the regeneration of the tissues.

Shilajit Treating Peptic Ulcers

Peptic ulcers develop when the inner lining of the gastrointestinal tract gets damaged due to excess gastric acid secretion, bacterial infection, high oxidative stress, and long-term use of certain medications. The antioxidant effect of shilajit helps lower oxidative stress by scavenging free radicals. Studies show including shilajit in daily routine may be beneficial in treating stomach ulcers due to its anti-inflammatory and anti-ulcer properties. However, further research is on to mark the exact potential of Shilajit in treating gastric ulcers.

Components Of Shilajit

Other components in shilajit are resins, fatty acids, amino acids, polyphenols, sterols, gums, latex, coumarins, carboxylic acids, albumins, and ellagic acid.

It also contains more than 84 minerals, including iron, copper, zinc, silver, silica, lithium, calcium, selenium, phosphorous, manganese, molybdenum, and sodium.

It also contains traces of dibenzo-alpha-pyrones (plant and animal-derived metabolites), which have antiallergic, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and other health-friendly properties.

Shilajit Dosage

Take shilajit powder or capsules with milk or as tea by boiling shilajit powder in water.

However, before taking it, please consult your healthcare expert to know the required dose.

Pregnant and lactating women, small children, and people on hypertension medication should avoid taking shilajit.

