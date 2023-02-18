Shilajit For Bones: A Natural Supplement To Support Human Bone Health

Shilajit is composed of minerals and organic compounds formed over centuries from the gradual decomposition of plant matter. Shilajit has been used for centuries in Ayurveda for various health conditions, including bone health. It is known for its high content of essential minerals, including calcium, magnesium, zinc, and copper, necessary for maintaining healthy bones. One of the many health benefits of shilajit is its ability to support bone health.

In Ayurvedic Medicine

Shilajit has been used for centuries to treat many health conditions, including bone and joint health, energy and vitality, and overall well-being. Its high mineral content supports the body's natural functions, while its anti-inflammatory properties may help reduce inflammation and promote healing.

The bones constantly undergo remodelling, where old bone tissue is broken down, and new tissue is formed. Several hormones and nutrients, including calcium, vitamin D, and magnesium, regulate this process. A deficiency in these nutrients can lead to weakened bones, increasing the risk of fractures and osteoporosis.

Shilajit contains many minerals and trace elements essential for bone health. Some critical minerals in shilajit include calcium, magnesium, zinc, and copper, all of which play a crucial role in bone formation and maintenance.

One study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food found that shilajit supplementation increased bone density in rats. However, the researchers noted that this effect was likely due to calcium and magnesium in shilajit.

Fulvic acid has been found to improve the absorption and utilization of nutrients, including minerals, in the body. This means that the minerals present in shilajit may be more readily absorbed and utilized by the bones.

International Journal Of Ayurveda Research

Another study published in the International Journal of Ayurveda Research found that shilajit supplementation increased osteocalcin levels, a protein in bone formation, in rats. The researchers concluded that shilajit may positively affect bone health and could be used as a natural supplement to support bone health in humans.

In addition to its potential benefits for bone health, Shilajit has been studied for its effects on various other health concerns, including cognitive function, immune function, and athletic performance. While more research is needed to understand Shilajit's effects on these areas fully, early studies suggest that it may offer promising benefits for individuals looking to naturally support their health and wellness.

Effects Of Shilajit On Bone Health In Humans

These early studies suggest that this natural substance may be a promising natural remedy for supporting strong and healthy bones. However, when choosing a Shilajit supplement, looking for a high-quality, pure product from a reputable source is essential.

