Self Abhyanga: What Are Its Benefits And How To Practice This Age Old Ayurvedic Technique?

Self Abhyanga is an age old Ayurvedic practice of self massage with hot oils. Its technique and strokes if followed correctly, can reap many benefits for your health.

Self massage may not feel as relaxing as getting massaged by a professional but it does reap numerous benefits. Self massage in Ayurvedic terms is called Abhyanga or self Abhyanga. Abhyanga is done with hot oil applied on the body from the scalp to the soles of the feet. It is one of the most popular massage techniques followed in Ayurveda. Ayurveda has two main principles that they follow: firstly, to maintain health by regulating what you eat and secondly, by undertaking practices like body massage. The main feature of self Abhyanga is the oil and the strokes. Self Abhyanga follows a particular technique of massage. The way it is performed is known to have several benefits for skin and for overall health and now, you can do abhyanga at home without anyone's help.

Health Benefits Of Self Abhyanga

Stress Reduction: It is a known fact that massage helps reduce stress. It helps the muscle relax, it melts the muscular tensions and knots melt away with its strokes. Research indicates that even after a session of self massage, people fee much less stressed than before. Lowers High Blood Pressure: Self abhyanga can help decrease blood pressure in people who struggle with pre-hypertension. Improves Skin Health:Self abhyanga has multiple benefits on your skin and scalp. It can increase blood circulation, it can reduce the presence of cellulite, wrinkles and body scars, It can make your skin, supple, smooth and radiant, lastly, it can also decrease hyperpigmentation. Reduces Muscle Stiffness: Your muscles may sometimes feel stiff and may cramp up. Stress may also form knots in the muscles. But here's a good news, self abhyanga can help melt those away. Promotes Lymphatic Drainage: The circular strokes on Abhyanga are very different from normal massage and are very effective for lymphatic drainage.

Here are some other benefits:

Can improve vision

Boost energy and alertness

Can make you stronger

Slow down ageing

Can reduce pain in the body

How Can You Practice It?

Here are the steps:

Pour your favourite body or skin oil in a shampoo or oil bottle. Boil hot water and out the bottle in it until it is the right temperature. Apply the oil in your scalp and body. Start from the scalp and move your way down. First, apply it every where and then start massaging. Massage in clockwise circular strokes. Take your time to massage and maintain s constant rhythm. Massage until its adequately absorb into the skin. Wait for 10 to 15 minutes and let the oil get absorbed even further. Wash it off with warm water or cleanser.