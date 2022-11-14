Seasonal Immunity And Diabetes: Ayurvedic Winter Care Tips To Control High Blood Sugar Levels

Most Indian households may already have many herbs mentioned below in their kitchen. Aesthetician & Cosmetologist Medha Singh, CEO of Juvena Herbals, says this is because Indian cooking methods and dietary preferences are greatly inspired and influenced by Ayurveda's beneficial teachings and practices.

Diabetes happens to be one of India's most pervasive health conditions. The winter cold can make things worse for diabetic patients. Stay safe.

Diabetes has become a very common disease in the world today. According to a recent survey by Tata 1mg, diabetes is rampant among people in the age group of 40-60 years. And, more men than women were found to be diabetic in this age group. Speaking on the findings of the survey, Dr Prashant Nag, Clinical Head, Tata 1mg Labs, said, "A report published in 2018 estimated 1 in every 6 Indians to have borderline diabetes." According to him, diabetes has emerged as one of the greatest threats to public health across the world. In India, the situation is rather gloomy as statistics of the past two decades show. These findings paint a scary scenario for the future. It is imperative to not only increase awareness about this disease by also find better solutions to complications.

Winter's effect on diabetes patients

According to a study published in Nature Communications, seasonal immunity may have an effect on diabetes too. The research, conducted by scientists from the University of Cambridge, shows that patients of type 1 diabetes suffer more in winters than in the warmer months. Another research, published in the journal PLOS ONE, says that diagnosis of type 1 diabetes is more common in colder countries and more so during winter. One reason for this, according to researchers, may be the lack of vitamin D in the form of sunshine during the winter months.

Ayurveda to the rescue

We reached out to Dr. Kriti Soni, Head, R&D, Kapiva, to understand how a diabetic person can stay safe in the cold winter months. Here's what our expert said, "Diabetes happens to be one of India's most pervasive health conditions. Now, with the winter season approaching us, things may go downside for diabetic patients. Hence, it becomes imperative for them to adapt to certain lifestyle changes to manage their blood sugar levels."

Precautions that you need to take in winter

The following are the precautions one needs to take in cold seasons, according to Dr Soni.

Wear warm clothing

Lead an active lifestyle

Incorporating healthy food substitutes

Stay hydrated at all times.

How Ayurveda can help

Dr Soni goes on to add that, "Incorporating Ayurvedic juices and herbs can significantly help in managing and combating the disease. Including herbs like Karela, Amla, Jamun, Tulsi, Guduch, Shilajit, turmeric, neem, Triphala, bitter gourd, rose apple, cinnamon, fenugreek, bay leaf, and aloe vera can lower the blood sugar level and even help in reversing prediabetes."

