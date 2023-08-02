Science Behind Yoga: How Yoga Poses, And Breathing Techniques Affect Mind And Body

Yoga Poses and Physical Health: The asanas are carefully designed to promote physical health. Through regular practice, these poses have a transformative effect on the body. Here are some ways shared by Dr Hansaji Yogendra, Director, The Yoga Institute, in which yoga poses affect the body:

Enhancing Flexibility and Strength: There is a gradual and systematic approach to stretching the body. The asanas, such as Paschimottanasana and Trikonasana, focus on gently stretching muscles, tendons, and ligaments. Consistent practice improves flexibility, allowing for a broader range of motion. This increased flexibility reduces the risk of injuries and enhances overall physical performance. Moreover, holding asanas builds strength, especially in the core muscles, improving stability and posture. Stimulating Internal Organs: Some asanas are designed to encourage and massage the internal organs. For instance, twisting poses, like Ardha Matsyendrasana, gently compress and massage the digestive organs, promoting digestion and detoxification. Inversions such as Sarvangasana increase blood flow to the brain and stimulate the endocrine system, which regulates hormonal balance. Improving Circulation and Immunity: Asanas such as Setu Bandhasana promote blood flow to different body parts. By improving circulation, these poses deliver oxygen and nutrients to the cells while removing toxins. Regular yoga poses stimulate the lymphatic system, which is crucial in strengthening the immune system by eliminating waste and toxins from the body.

Breathing Techniques And Mental Well-being

Pranayama, the science of breath control, is a fundamental aspect of yoga practice. Dr Hansaji Yogendra, Director of The Yoga Institute, explains how pranayama works on one's mind and emotions:

Calming the Mind: Deep, slow breathing helps calmness. By consciously focusing on the breath, individuals can anchor themselves in the present moment, reducing feelings of anxiety and promoting a sense of tranquillity. Balancing Energy: Alternate Nostril Breathing is a pranayama technique that balances the body's energy flow, promoting a harmonious state of equilibrium. This technique helps individuals achieve mental balance, focus, and clarity by alternating between the left and right nostrils during breathing. It harmonizes the left and right hemispheres of the brain, enhancing cognitive function and promoting overall well-being. Releasing Emotional Blockages: Bhramari Pranayama is a technique that produces a gentle humming sound while exhaling. This practice stimulates the vagus nerve, activating the parasympathetic nervous system and reducing stress. It helps release emotional blockages, alleviating feelings of anxiety, anger, and depression. The vibrations created by the humming sound have a calming effect on the nervous system, promoting emotional stability and balance. Promoting Restful Sleep: The Abdominal Breathing pranayama technique calms the nervous system and promotes deep relaxation. Regular practice of this technique before sleep for a rejuvenating experience.

Conclusion

Yogic practices improve physical health by enhancing flexibility, strength, and circulation while promoting mental well-being through relaxation, emotional balance, and enhanced focus. These techniques are grounded in the ancient wisdom of yoga and have been validated by scientific research. Embracing these practices provides individuals with a comprehensive approach to holistic wellness.

