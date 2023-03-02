Sarbananda Sonowal Inaugurates First International Conference On Traditional Medicine In Guwahati

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways inaugurated the first B2B Global Conference & Expo on Traditional Medicine in Guwahati today.

In a recent development in the Ayush sector, Sarbanand Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways inaugurated the first B2B Global Conference & Expo on Traditional Medicine under Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)' in Guwahati today. This international summit is the first of its kind and is going to take place for four days. Among the people who attended the meeting, there were more than 150 delegates from almost 17 countries. As stated by Sarbananda Sonowal, the intention behind this conference is to increase the awareness, bring best practices and also bring an understanding the regulatory provisions among SCO countries.

According to reports the other important dignitaries who also attended the session were, the Union Minister of State Dr Mahendrabhai Munjpara, His Excellency Union Minister of Health, Myanmar, Dr Thet Khaing Win, His Excellency Dy Minister of Health, Maldives Safiyya Mohamed Saeed along with Secretary, Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha. Aside from them there were also delegates from the countries Armenia, Bahrain, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, UAE & Uzbekistan. These delegates also attended the session in person.

Aim Of This Initiative

This is a very important initiative where officials have found a common ground to work out a possible framework to further the rich usage of traditional medicine for the enrichment of human lives and improve the quality of living for people around the world. They believe that with systematic and scientific adaptation of the best practices of traditional medicine along with modern medicine, it is a wonderful initiative for the betterment of humanity.

Union Minister also talked about India's commitment to the promotion of traditional medicine and said, "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India remains invested deeply to revive the traditional medicinal practices with a rich heritage of patient care for thousands of years. " They have established the WHO Global Centre of Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar in order to take this initiative to the next step.

