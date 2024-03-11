Prostate Health Issues In Men: Practise These Yoga Poses To Alleviate Symptoms

The prostate changes as you age; the gland tends to grow larger with age, squeezing the urethra and causing problems in passing urine. Men in their 30s and 40s may also have urinary symptoms that require medical attention.

It is common in men of a certain age to be experiencing prostate issues. According to the National Cancer Institute, the prostate is a small gland in men, which is a part of the reproductive system. It is about the size and shape of a walnut and sits low in the pelvis, below the bladder and in front of the rectum. It helps produce semen. Prostate surrounds part of the urethra -- a tube that carries urine out of the bladder and through the male genitalia. The prostate changes as you age; the gland tends to grow larger with age, squeezing the urethra and causing problems in passing urine. Apparently, men in their 30s and 40s may also have urinary symptoms that require medical attention. For others, symptoms are not noticed until much later in life. Be sure to inform your doctor if you have any of these symptoms: passing urine more during the day; have an urgent need to pass urine; less urine flow; burning when you pass urine; getting up many times during the night to pass urine.

Celebrity yoga and holistic wellness expert Anshuka Parwani explained in an Instagram video that over 33 per cent of men above 50 years of age suffer from prostate issues. According to her, it can be because of:

Holding urine for too long

Leading an inactive and sedentary lifestyle

The natural process of ageing

"As men get older, a change in their hormone levels and other factors can cause prostate issues and enlargement. One of the main symptoms is the urge to urinate more often. Various yoga poses can be beneficial for prostate health, and help to alleviate symptoms associated with prostate issues," said the expert, demonstrating some key asanas in the video.

Bhadrasana/Butterfly Pose

The first one is Bhadrasana or the Butterfly Pose, which you must practise for 1-3 minutes. Sit on the floor, bring the soles of your feet together to stretch your inner thigh muscles. Hold your feet in position with your hands and begin flapping your thighs like the wings of a butterfly.

Viparita Karani/Legs Up The Wall Pose

Lie down on the yoga mat, and lift your legs without bending the knees. Practise this for 1-3 minutes every day.

Naukasana/Boat Pose

You must do this yoga asana, too, for 1-3 minutes to get the results. Test the strength of your core muscles by lifting your legs and your upper body, while resting your tailbone on the yoga mat as demonstrated in the video. You can bend your knees and stretch your arms for overall balance and support. Hold this pose.

Matsyasana/Fish Pose

Sit cross-legged on the mat and bend your upper body all the way backwards. Arch your spine and place the weight on your neck as you tilt your head just a little. Use your hands for support and once you have assumed the position, stretch it by bringing the palms together.

Sama Vritti/Equal Breath

Practise this for 1-3 minutes, just like the other asanas. Sit cross-legged on the mat, place your hands on the knees, close your eyes and go into a meditative state while breathing deeply.

What Are The Benefits Of These Yoga Poses?

The expert suggested practising these asanas twice every day.

They improve blood circulation in the pelvic region, which supports prostate health. They help strengthen pelvic floor muscles, which support the prostate gland and urinary bladder. Strong pelvic muscles help to improve bladder and bowel control.

While chronic stress can cause prostate issues, practising mindful yoga techniques helps to control stress levels, said the expert.

