Obese Man Loses 9 Kg Within 15 Days, Thanks To Naturopathy Treatment

The man, who was suffering from different ailments including obesity, was recommended a personalized naturopathy treatment.

A naturopathic regime consisting of yoga, meditation, physiotherapy, acupuncture and hydrotherapy helped a 61-year-old man recover from different ailments including obesity, cervical spondylosis, hypertension, hypothyroidism, sleep apnoea and piles. Within 15 days of treatment, the naturopathic therapies made him lose 9 kg and considerably improved his blood pressure levels, reduced pain and led to better sleep quality, said experts at the Jindal Naturecure Institute in Bangalore where the treatment was provided.

The patient, Chandresh Naidu (name changed) had been suffering from obesity, cervical spondylosis, hypertension, hypothyroidism, and sleep apnoea for many years. He complained of difficulty falling asleep, pain in the neck and shoulders, lethargy, headache, irritability, shortness of breath, and feeling unwell on a daily basis.

The naturopathic regime he followed

Upon initial diagnosis, the doctors at Jindal Naturecure Institute prepared an individualized treatment plan for the patient which consisted of different activities and therapies like yoga, underwater therapy, physiotherapy, acupuncture, mud pack, enema, oil therapy, sauna bath with chest pack, and facial steam.

Explaining the naturopathy treatment, Dr. G Prakash, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, at Jindal Naturecure Institute, said, "We meticulously monitored the patient's health and examined his medical records to develop a personalized treatment plan. We decided on a progressive strategy, beginning with a conventional cleansing treatment meant to help him flush out the toxins from his body. We employed a variety of detoxifying techniques, including the application of a mud pack, hot water bag facial steam, enema, oil therapy, HST, KT, sauna bath with chest pack, salt glow therapy pack, gastro hepatic pack, kidney pack, castor oil pack along with hydrotherapies like underwater therapy and graduated immersion bath with salt."

"Hydrotherapy aids in weight loss, increased muscle flexibility, and blood circulation improvement. It also helps burn more calories to maintain body temperature while submerged. Therapeutic packs aid in reducing body fat and have a diuretic action that lowers blood pressure and normalizes gastric secretions. They also help to reduce extra body fat in the abdominal area. Graduated immersion bath with salt along with oil application to legs results in an anti-inflammatory effect. Together, all of these treatments help to enhance the overall functioning of the body" he added.

Treatment yielded good results with four days

The patient's recommended treatment plan also included yoga therapy. There are several yoga techniques that not only encourage restful sleep but also general health and well-being. Gentle body postures and breathing exercises assist the body to unwind and promote restful sleep, the institute said.

Apart from that, early morning and evening walks, Yoga Nidra, meditation sessions, physiotherapy, diet therapy, and acupuncture were prescribed to the patient as well. Diet therapy consisting of an alkaline diet helps to reduce inflammation and promote healing.

The initial four days of treatment yielded good results for the patient as the pain resulting from cervical spondylosis reduced considerably. For the later part of the treatment regimen, the patient had no difficulty dealing with the fasting and detoxification therapies, it added.