Nigella Sativa Oil: 7 Amazing Benefits Of Black Seed Or Kalonji Oil For Hair

The black seed oil has innate antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that are excellent for calming scalp disorders.

If you're seeking an easy solution to enhance the condition of your hair and scalp, kalonji or black seed oil may be just what you need. Read on.

Black seed oil, which is also referred to as kalonji oil or nigella sativa oil, is a fantastic ayurvedic ingredient and a great cure for many hair-related problems. It has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help fight skin conditions brought on by bacteria and fungi. On the other hand, its major contents like proteins, alkaloids, and saponins help promote hair growth and slow down cellular ageing.

Check out the list of the benefits of black seed oil for hair. Keep exploring.

Promotes hair growth

Using kalonji or black seed oil is a great way to naturally encourage hair growth. Kalonji is a valuable source of nigellone and thymoquinone, two potent antihistamines, which are perfectly safe for hair and have no adverse side effects.

Reduces hair loss

Black seed oil is the best ingredient you can use to treat your hair fall because it includes over 100 different nutrients that are significantly useful for your hair and follicles and help nurse your follicles back to health after hair loss due to fever or weakness.

Encourages blood circulation

Omega 3 and Omega 6 macromolecules found in black seed oil stimulate blood circulation, especially in the head, and promote rapid hair growth within a week.

Prevents greying

This magical oil helps enhance hair cells' ability, which is responsible for the pigmentation of hair follicles and plays a vital part in avoiding greying of hair. Moreover, it acts as a natural hair dye.

You may like to read

Moisturises dry hair

Giving your hair a kalonji oil massage will be beneficial if you have dry and frizzy hair. In contrast, it aids in regulating sebum production in your scalp. This will keep your hair healthy and adequately conditioned without giving it a greasy appearance. Moreover, black seed oil prevents the evaporation of moisture from the hair shaft, decreasing frizz and giving your hair a healthy-looking appearance.

Scalp soothing condition

The black seed oil has innate antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that are excellent for calming scalp disorders brought on by inflammation, flakiness, and sensitivity when combined with a carrier oil. Because it destroys viruses and fungi, people with lice can benefit from it. Additionally, it moisturises your scalp and regulates oil production while battling any harmful microorganisms that may be residing on the surface besides improving the skin of your scalp.

Keeps away dandruff

The black seed oil has anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory characteristics that can help in treating dandruff. Its extracts can aid in reducing the growth of various fungal organisms, which are believed to contribute to dandruff.

Well, if you're seeking an easy solution to enhance the condition of your hair and scalp, the black seed oil may work wonders. But it will require time and persistence to see any potential results. Furthermore, adding a hair product containing black seed oil to your hair care regimen, such as a hair serum, shampoo, or mask, is the simplest approach to evaluating black seed oil's effects on your hair.

(This article is authored by Vaidya Shakuntala Devi, Ayurvedic Practitioner)