New Year, New You: Embrace Ayurveda In 2024 To Boost Your Well-Being

Dr Pradeep Srivastava, Ayurvedic Expert, Krishna's Herbal and Ayurveda, shares ways to care for your hair and skin, leading to a healthier life.

As the year takes a turn, we are all reminiscing the joyous occasions we witnessed in the past 365 days. However, we all realise that to move forward, our body will be our best partner in the journey. So, at the cusp of the changing year, let us change how we treat our bodies and work towards building a healthier one. The impact of eating well, exercising and basic hygiene in ensuring that our mind and body are aligned towards growth is significant. We must take holistic care of our bodies to advance in this endeavour. The ancient wisdom of Ayurveda is known to have solutions for all our problems. Dr Pradeep Srivastava, Ayurvedic Expert, Krishna's Herbal and Ayurveda, shares ways to care for your hair and skin, leading to a healthier life.

Hair Care

Everybody faces hair loss, hair fall, dandruff, breakage and even scalp allergies, irrespective of age. Ayurveda has not one but many solutions that can help restore hair strength, fight hair loss and nourish the hair and scalp to get fizz-free, bouncy and healthy hair.

Bhringraj is one such ingredient that can stimulate hair growth, nourish the scalp, prevent breakage, and help fight scalp infections, as it has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. It can be used as a critical ingredient in haircare products like shampoo, conditioner, etc., or one can consume juice. Aloe vera is another versatile ingredient that can smooth hair and strengthen hair roots and follicles, leaving you with luscious, beautiful hair. Aloe vera juice can help you to nourish the scalp faster.

Skincare

Aloe vera is excellent for the skin, too. The pulp can be used as a mask and moisturising after-shave lotion. It leads to healthy, soft, and glowing skin. Due to its relaxing properties can be your saving grace when facing a sunburn, rashes, itches, irritation or acne. Rich in vitamins A, C, E, B12 and folic acid, it is a storehouse of benefits. Neem, with its antibacterial, anti-cancerous, anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, and anti-malarial properties, is rich in proteins, minerals, Vitamin C, and carotene and is very effective in treating acne when used as an ingredient for facewash and can purify the blood and improve digestion when consumed as a juice. Amla powder, rich in Vitamin C, is also beneficial for the skin, while honey, incredibly raw, can be used with oats, besan, etc., to make a face mask moisturise the skin and get an unmatchable glow.