New Ayurvedic Drug ‘NAOQ19’ Helps Faster Recovery In Mild To Moderate COVID-19 Infections

Patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections who were given NAOQ19 along with standard of care treatment were discharged from hospitals earlier than control group.

The Ministry of AYUSH has approved Sri Sri Tattva's Ayurvedic drug 'NAOQ19' as an add-on therapy for mild to moderate infections of COVID-19. The approval comes after a detailed review of the double-blind, randomised controlled trials conducted by several institutes like AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Rishikesh and GIMS Noida, experts at Sri Sri Tattva said during a press conference in New Delhi.

Divya Kanchibhotla, Executive Director, Sri Sri Institute for Advanced Research, informed that the clinical trials included more than 550 patients, and that NAOQ19 was tested alongside standard of care for COVID-19.

In the studies, faster and homogeneous recovery was observed as measured by RT-PCR in mild to moderate patients when treated with NAOQ19. The company claimed 100 per cent resolution of symptoms among the NAOQ19 group, with faster recovery than the control group.

Moreover, patients treated with NAOQ19 were discharged from hospitals earlier than those receiving only standard of care treatment. The best part is that no side effects were observed during the clinical trials, the experts said during the event.

What is NAOQ19 made of?

According to the developer, NAOQ19 is a polyherbal formulation with a blend of 13 powerful herbs, including ashwaganda, tulasi and guduci, and their extracts that help strengthen the body's immune system.

Speaking at the launch event in New Delhi, Dr. M. Ravi Kumar Reddy, Chief Science Officer, Sri Sri Tattva, said that NAOQ19 has been formulated after a thorough review of the literature of all the ingredients. He added that they are very satisfied with the primary and secondary outcomes of the trials in terms of safety and efficacy.

The company claims that NAOQ19 also helps in treating conditions like fever, cold and cough, respiratory disorders, and inflammatory conditions.

Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva, stated, "the clinical trials are conducted with multiple-disciplinary academia to ensure that products are examined with a scientific temper and the best is given to the society."