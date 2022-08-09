NCISM Makes Research Wing In Ayurveda Colleges Mandatory, Introduces New Rules

All recognized Ayurveda colleges in India are to have a research wing to help students pursue further research on subjects relating to Ayurveda.

All Ayurveda medical colleges in India are to have a mandatory research wing. This new announcement has been made to help students pursue Research Methodology and Medical Statistics under the Department of Swasthavritta & Yoga during their third professional Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery Program. This change was introduced by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine and the information was circulated by Minister of Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal.

The autonomous board under the board of Ayurveda which is constituted under the national commission for Indian System of Medicine has set up standard norms for infrastructure, quality of education, faculty and research in medical institutions of Indian System of Medicine including Ayurveda.

New Rules Set By NCISM

The NCISM has issued a press release stating all the new rules and guidelines regarding this particular course for students.

The regulation of the National Commission for Indian System of medicine regulations has been made in accordance to the national commission for Indian system of medicine act, 2020.

As per the regulations, the colleges are to comply with the provisions specified under the minimum standards of undergraduate Ayurveda education.

Graduates of Ayurveda will have profound knowledge of Ashtanga Ayurveda along with the contemporary advances in the field.

They should also be well versed in knowledge of scientific and technical advances in modern sciences and technology.

Graduates should also have extensive practical training as efficient surgeons and physicians for service in the health care sector.

They have also added a provision for clinical laboratory for clinical diagnosis and investigations in hospital complex with specified infrastructure and manpower for carrying out routine, pathology, biochemical and hematological investigation and Ayurvedic diagnostic techniques on patients.

It was also specified that the Ayurveda colleges should have more laboratories for students. Laboratories for certain subjects have been specified as mandatory like for Sharir Kriya, Dravyguna, Rasa shastra and Bhaishajya Kalpana, Rog Nidanaevum Vikriti Vigyana and Dissection hall for Rachana Sharira.

Besides all these new additions, NCISM is also training Post graduate teachers on 'Scientific Writing an Publication Ethics.'

