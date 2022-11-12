Naturopathy Diet For Diabetes: Herbs That Help Control Your Blood Sugar Levels

It is important to manage diabetes holistically, by combining conventional medication and naturopathy, says Sushma PS, Chief Dietician, Jindal Naturecure Institute.

Maintaining appropriate blood sugar levels is probably your top priority if you have diabetes. Living with diabetes can occasionally feel like a perpetual balancing act, regardless of whether you have type 1 diabetes, in which case your body does not produce any insulin, or type 2 diabetes, in which case your body produces insufficient insulin and does not use what it does produce efficiently.

Sushma PS, Chief Dietician, Jindal Naturecure Institute, says, "It's important to manage your diabetes holistically because when your body can't control your blood sugar levels, it can impact your immune, neurological, and circulatory systems. You may create a plan that helps you feel better and regain control over your health using both conventional medication and naturopathy."

About the naturopathic treatment for diabetes, she explains, "The philosophy of naturopathy urges you to take charge of your own health. For people who have diabetes, which can need a lot of self-management, naturopathy encourages you to be an independent player in your own health, which is very important and powerful. You get to actively choose daily actions that will improve your health, as opposed to just going to the doctor and getting medication."

Speaking to the TheHealthSite ahead of the World Diabetes Day 2022, the dietician throws light on the naturopathy diet for diabetes, including herbs that help control blood sugar levels. Keep reading

Best Diet for Diabetes Patients

If you're a diabetes patient, Sushma PS recommends:

Include raw foods in your daily diet because they are high in vital enzymes that speed up metabolism and provide critical vitamins and minerals for diabetics. Green leafy vegetables are best advised. You should consume vegetables including potatoes, beets, sweet potatoes, tapioca, broad beans, and double beans very occasionally in limited quantity. It is well known that fig leaves have powerful anti-diabetic properties. Boiling the fig leaves in filtered water and drinking it as tea in the morning is a simple addition to the daily routine. Diabetes can be effectively treated using bitter melon's insulin-like characteristics, which lower blood sugar levels. Either melon juice or seed powder should be consumed first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

In addition to vitamin C supplements taken daily, the juices of Jamun, bitter gourd, cucumber, and bottle gourd are beneficial for regulating blood sugar levels.

Herbs to include to control sugar levels

The expert makes mention of some herbs used in naturopathy treatments for diabetes for managing the blood sugar levels. These include:

Fenugreek: The seeds of fenugreek are used in Indian naturopathy treatments for diabetes because they contain a variety of beneficial nutrients, including mucilaginous fiber, amino acids, saponins, and alkaloids. Fiber can be found in fenugreek seeds up to 50 per cent. The high fiber content of these seeds reduces blood sugar levels after meals by reducing the body's absorption of carbohydrates.

Chamomile Tea: Numerous illnesses have long been treated with chamomile tea. It has antioxidant and cancer-preventive characteristics, and a recent study indicated that it might also help you control your blood sugar levels. Studies show that daily consumption of one cup of chamomile tea after meals can decrease blood sugar, insulin, and insulin resistance.

Triphala: This ancient herbal remedy has many health benefits, one of them is lowering the blood glucose levels. Consisting of Haritaki, Bibhitaki and amla, this herbal formulation helps to stimulate the pancreas, which promotes insulin output. Amla in Triphala powder lowers the blood sugar level and helps to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Neem: Neem leaves can reduce blood sugar levels. The leaves of neem should be crushed before being boiled with water. Take this decoction after extracts have been filtered. One of the best ways to manage hyperglycemia brought on by glucose is using this medication.

Amla: Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is well known for boosting immunity and the health of the skin and hair. Ayurvedic doctors suggest amla for the treatment of diabetes because it includes a lot of vitamin C, a strong antioxidant that aids in the body's fight against free radicals. Studies have also shown that this leaf extract can considerably decrease blood sugar levels. Tea made from dried blueberry leaves is frequently used in naturopathy diabetic treatment procedures

Neem leaves: The tropical plant neem, which is widely cultivated throughout India, helps regulate blood sugar levels. Nearly every component of the neem tree, including the leaves, blossoms, seeds, fruits, roots, and bark, is used in traditional treatments and helps to manage diabetes.

Ginger: Ginger has been extensively used in Indian cuisines since the beginning. It aids in boosting insulin secretion and raises the body's sensitivity to insulin.

Terminalia arjuna/Arjun Bark: It has many therapeutic benefits, including antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties. Heart disease risk is decreased with arjuna. It aids in the heart's normal operation by toning and strengthening the cardiac muscles. Strong anti-hypertensive properties of the arjuna tree also help lower excessive blood pre

Bitter Gourd Juice: This bitter vegetable might lower blood sugar levels. Actually, this vegetable affects how the entire body utilizes glucose. The herb's capacity to increase insulin production may be beneficial to both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Giloy: Guduchi, also known as giloy, is a crucial part of Ayurveda. It helps to maintain stable blood sugar levels by burning surplus glucose within the body. The herb can be taken orally as juice or powder.

Cinnamon Tea: Boil 10gms of cinnamon powder in 150ml of water and consume with lime juice in the morning.

Prevention of Diabetes

Since there is no cure, prevention and control seem to be the best course of action. It is beneficial to consume a nutritious, balanced diet that is low in fat and high in fiber and carbohydrates. The body's metabolism is aided by eating three large meals and two to three smaller ones each day. Regular exercise also aids in regulating blood sugar levels for better results.

World Diabetes Day is observed worldwide on the 14th of November every year to raise awareness about the common metabolic disorder, which causes about 1.5 million deaths each year (as per WHO).

