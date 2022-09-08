National Institute Of Sowa Rigpa To Be Developed As A Centre Of Excellence At A Cost Of ₹ 25 Cr

Sarbananda Sonowal speaking at the foundation-stone laying ceremony.

The Ministry of Ayush is also supporting the National Institute of Sowa Rigpa (NISR) to set up a Trans Himalayan Herbal Medicinal Garden.

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the new complex of National Institute of Sowa Rigpa (NISR) at Saboo Thang area in Leh. It will be developed by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC). Spread across an area of 120 kanal, the revamped NISR complex will act as the premier centre of Sowa Rigpa in the country, a government release stated.

The new complex is going to be built at a cost of 25 Crores in the first phase, with further plans to develop hospital block, hostels, staff quarters, as well as boost to the faculty strength at the institute.

The aim is to develop NISR as a Centre of Excellence to promote Sowa Rigpa locally, nationally and globally. The academic block is expected to be ready by 2023.

Further, it is anticipated that upgrading the institute will help unlock the huge potential that Sowa Rigpa has to offer in the country, as well as provide a much-needed modern platform for propagating this rich India medicinal heritage from the Himalayas.

Trans Himalayan Herbal Medicinal Garden coming up in Leh

In addition, the Ministry of Ayush is supporting the National Institute of Sowa Rigpa (NISR) to set up a Herbal Medicinal Garden, which would be developed in an area of 10 hectares. This will help conserve valued medicinal plant from the trans Himalayan region and aid in research for further usage in treating human ailments and enriching human lives, the Ministry said in its release.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "The strength & immense potential that the traditional Indian medicinal practices possess must be fully utilised to help people recover from their ailments and help them enjoy a quality life. Our rich heritage has given us practices like Sowa Rigpa which has benefitted people from the Himalayan region since time immemorial. We are confident that such steps will boost the popularity of Sowa Rigpa beyond the Himalayan region and help people across the world live a better, healthier and happier life."

Among other dignitaries, the foundation-stone laying ceremony was attended by Union Minister of State for Women & Child Development and Ayush Dr Mahindrabhai Kalubhai Munjpara; Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the Member of Parliament for Leh; Pramod Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush; Advocate Tashi Gyalson, Chairman of LAHDC; and Dr Padma Gurmet, Director, NISR.

The NISR was set up on 20 November 2019, and formally registered on 13 April 2020. It started undergraduate courses in Sowa Rigpa from academic year 2021-22. Considered one of the oldest, well documented and living medical traditions of the world, Sowa-Rigpa is immensely popular in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Sikkim, and other trans-Himalayan regions.