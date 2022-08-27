National Institute Of Homoeopathy Being Constructed At A Cost Of ₹ 300 Crore in Delhi

Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspecting the National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH) at Narela, Delhi.

The Ministry of Ayush is taking various steps to encourage R&D and innovation and develop high quality institutes for education and research in Homoeopathy. One of the credible steps is the National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH) at Narela, Delhi, which is being constructed at an approximate cost of 300 Crore.

Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday inspected construction of NIH, which is a satellite Institute of the National Institute of Homoeopathy, Kolkata. He was accompanied by Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Minister of State of Ayush and Women and Child Development; Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary (Ayush) and other officials of Ministry of Ayush and NIH.

The Ministry of Ayush said in a statement that this institute at Narela will be the first of its kind to be established in northern India.

National Institute of Homoeopathy at Narela

The foundation stone for this institute was laid on 16th October 2018 with the aim to produce high quality professionals in various streams of Homoeopathy.

According to the Ministry Of Ayush, the NIH at Narela will have seven departments and provide PG & Doctoral courses in multiple disciplines of Homoeopathy Medicine. Additionally, it will be focusing on fundamental aspects of drug development, quality control, safety evaluation and scientific validation of Homoeopathy and practices.

The National Institute of Homoeopathy, Narela will also function as an international collaboration center for global promotion and research in the Homoeopathy system, playing a pivotal role in making bilateral and multilateral collaboration with the reputed universities/research organizations.

Sonowal is confident that this Homoeopathy Institute will popularize the Ayush system and cater to the needs of the Northern region of the country. It will also help in mainstreaming and integrating Ayush healthcare services with modern medicines.

