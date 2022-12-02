Myositis: Traditional Ayurvedic Modalities To Manage This Autoimmune Disorder

A 50-year-old female visited a doctor's clinic with complaints of weakness, muscle ache, depression and difficulty in getting up from bed for a some time. After a thorough physical, blood and radiological investigation, the patient was diagnosed with polymyositis.

Myositis, a relatively uncommon autoimmune disorder, develops because of abnormal activation of the body's immune cells against muscles. Inflammatory myopathies involve four major subtypes that include:

Polymyositis

Dermatomyositis

Inclusion body myositis

Necrotizing myopathy

Autoimmune disorders, in general, are the leading cause of increased mortality among the middle-aged population in developed countries and it is emerging increasingly in developing countries like India.

COMMON SYMPTOMS OF MYOSITIS

The most commonly seen symptoms are progressive muscle weakness of hip and shoulder muscles associated with pain. When the muscles of other parts of body are involved, it may present varied symptoms like:

Chest tightness

Breathlessness

Constipation

Bloating

Tightening and discoloration of fingers etc.

General symptoms may include:

Low-grade fever

Anorexia

Arthralgia

Weight loss

AYURVEDA FOR MYOSITIS

The beauty of Ayurveda, the science of life, lies in the principle of individuality. Ayurveda treats a patient as a whole. It never treats the disease but the diseased one. Thousands of years ago, Ayurvedic Acharyas have vividly explained this disease, under the broad umbrella of 'Vatavyadh' and 'Gatavat'. The symptoms explained under Mamsa-Meda-Asthi-Majjagata vata are well related to Myositis. Here, the disease is said to occur because of dysregulated Vata.

TREATMENT OF MYOSITIS IN AYURVEDA

According to the science of Ayurveda, Myositis can be cured if it is diagnosed early, say within a year of early onset of disease. It is difficult to cure with 3 years chronicity. Ayurveda being a wholistic, personalised, precision and preventive medicine, offers a wide range of treatment options to choose from, specific to the patient.

Lifestyle modification can help

The advised lifestyle modifications include following Ayurvedic Dinacharya practices like

Waking up early in the morning

Ubtan

Ushapana

Abhyanga

Ritucharya practices

Regular yoga

Yoga is advised for a minimum of 45 minutes a day. The following asanas are specially helpful

Tadasana

Shalabasana

Virabhadrasana

Malasana

Setubandhasana

The asanas are more effective if done after Pranayama practices like Anuloma-Viloma, Bhramari and Bhastrika.

The right diet helps

As Myositis is said to be of auto-immune origin, diet plays a major role along with yoga and lifestyle changes.

If you suffer from this condition include fresh, hot, easily digestible and soft-boiled food items to your daily diet.

Eat only when you are hungry.

Keeping regular fasts and bringing down the number of daily meals helps.

Have more of bottle gourd, pointed gourd, garlic and Fresh buttermilk.

Spices like ginger, hing and black pepper are good.

Avoid excessive consumption of rice, green peas, chickpea, cold water and excess spicy food.

Ayurvedic herbs used as medicine for this condition

Ayurvedic medicines for Myositis includes both herbal and herbo-mineral compounds which are specific to each patient and you have to take it under strict medical supervision. Commonly used herbs include:

Ashwagandha

Shilajatu

Turmeric

Shallaki

Devadaru

Giloy

Purified nux-vomica seeds

Gomutra etc.

Panchakarma therapies

Panchakarma therapies are highly recommended in the cases of specific 'Gatavata'. Virechana Basti, Pindasweda, Shirodhara etc, are especially beneficial when combined with oral medications.

Oil massages

Another Ayurveda treatment modality that can give highly beneficial result is oil massage and Snehapana where oil/ghee is given internally with a certain amount of diet restriction.

THE LAST WORD

Ayurveda, a time-tested science, has answers to Myositis, which are aimed at the prevention of complications, are sustainable, cost-effective and adheres to patient centric care. Hence, it is high time that the Ayurvedic principles of prevention and management are made aware to the public so that everybody benefits from it.

(This article is authored by Dr Raja Ram Mahto, Asst Prof, and incharge Diabetes and metabolic disorders OPD, AIIA)

