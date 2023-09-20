Methi, Jatamansi, Aloe: Herbs That Are Beneficial In The Treatment Of PCOS

A holistic approach to PCOS management involves use of several herbs

Symptoms of PCOS can be managed effectively with the help of several herbs. Here are a few herbs that are beneficial in the treatment of PCOS.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) affects one in ten women of childbearing age. It is a condition in which the normal functioning of the ovaries is disrupted, leading to the formation of cysts and disturbance in the menstrual cycle. In addition to causing metabolic disorders and hormonal imbalances, PCOS is thought to be one of the prime causes of female infertility.

As of now, there's no way to cure PCOS permanently, but symptoms can be managed with treatment along with certain supplements, practices, and dietary changes. A holistic approach to PCOS management involves use of several herbs.

Dr. Jayashree B Keshav, Associate General Manager, Scientific Publications (Pharmaceutical Division), Himalaya Wellness Company, sheds light on the uses and benefits of herbs in the management of PCOS.

Holistic management of PCOS

Dr. Jayashree says, "Managing PCOS symptoms through hormone replacement therapy (e.g., oral contraceptives and antiandrogens), antidiabetic drugs, and topical antibiotic creams may eventually result in adverse physical and psychological side effects. Thus, a holistic management approach is recommended, including eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and living a low-stress life, along with deriving the benefits of herbal formulations used in PCOS treatment."

"Additionally, symptoms associated with PCOS such as acne, excess body hair growth, hair thinning, elevated blood glucose levels, and irregular and heavy periods, can be managed effectively with the help of several herbs," she adds.

Herbs used in the treatment of PCOS

The following are a few herbs that are beneficial in the treatment of PCOS, according to Dr. Jayashree:

Lodh Tree (Lodhra)

Symplocos racemosa

Lodh is one of the best Ayurvedic herbs to treat gynecologic problems. The bark of the Lodh tree contains a variety of bioactive compounds that possess antibacterial, astringent, expectorant, and wound-healing properties.

The bark of Lodh has been traditionally used as a uterine tonic. In PCOS, Lodh helps reduce the high androgen level and improve the ovarian cycle, thereby aiding in improving fertility status. Lodh also helps normalize progesterone and cholesterol levels, restore the biology of the ovarian tissue, and improve ovarian and uterine weight.

1. Fenugreek (Methi)

Botanical name: Trigonella foenum-graecum

Fenugreek is considered as one of the oldest medicinal plants and is well-known for its health-promoting effects. The herb is extensively used as an herb, food ingredient, spice, and traditional medicine. Fenugreek is used in Ayurvedic medicine as an anti-irritant and laxative and to increase breast milk production. The herb is also used as a dietary supplement in the management of diabetes, high cholesterol, inflammation, and gastrointestinal problems.

In PCOS, Fenugreek helps normalize the significantly high levels of the two crucial hormones luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), and thus, regularizes the menstrual cycle.

2. East Indian Globe Thistle (Mundi)

Botanical name: Sphaeranthus indicus

The whole plant of the East Indian Globe Thistle has medicinal properties. This herb stimulates appetite and treats urethral discharge and disorders of the lungs, intestine, and liver.

In PCOS, Mundi helps reduce the elevated testosterone level and manage the associated anxiety and stress.

3. Indian Spikenard (Jatamansi)

Botanical name: Nardostachys jatamansi

Indian Spikenard is extensively used in Ayurvedic medicine to treat respiratory and liver disorders, correct abnormal heart rhythms, regulate appetite, and support neurologic functions.

Indian Spikenard helps reduce cramps, pain, and discomfort during menstruation and supports uterine health. In PCOS, Jatamansi helps reduce excess body hair growth and hyperpigmentation due to the over secretion of androgens. The herb also helps reduce the mood swings and anxiety associated with PCOS.

4. Aloe (Kanyasaara)

Botanical name: Aloe barbadensis

Traditionally, the Aloe plant is used to treat wounds, burns, and inflammation of the skin. Aloe is also used to treat ulcers, diabetes, and constipation and to normalize lipid levels in the body. It functions as an antioxidant and intestinal stimulant too. In PCOS, the herb helps normalize the ovarian cycle pattern and improves fertility.

Besides these, other herbs such as Chaste Berry, Ginger, Puncture Vine, and Turmeric help stimulate and regularize ovulation; Licorice, Linseed, Spearmint, Coconut, and Pomegranate help reduce the androgen level; Cinnamon reduces blood glucose and regulates the menstrual cycle; and Fennel, Ginseng, Clack Cohosh, and Sweet Cumin regulate the LH and FSH levels.

