Mental Health And Well-Being: How Can Ayurveda Help?

Are you looking for a holistic approach to mental health? Ayurveda treats the whole mind-body complex.

According to the world health report, mental disorders affect 1 in 4 people at some point. Around 450 million people currently have various mental conditions, placing mental disorders among the leading causes of ill health and disability worldwide. Treatments are available, but only 1/3rd of people with known mental illness seek help from health professionals. In this article, Dr Siddhanand S. Kulkarni, MD Ayurveda, KARE - Soul Vacation, explains seven causes of mental health problems and how ayurveda helps with them.

How Ayurveda Views Mental Health?

The mind is responsible for the origin of life in combination with the body, senses and soul.

Mind develops in 5th month of intra-uterine life. The mind makes the soul-conscious, aware of surroundings and accountable for the perception of feelings. To attain knowledge of something or to perceive the sensations, the Soul, Senses, Mind, and Objects must come together simultaneously; only then can we perceive something. Thus, the Mind is indispensable in making sensory organs capable of perceiving objects/sensations.

Balance in energies (vata, pitta, kapha dosha), digestive fire, tissues, proper elimination of wastes in the body, with a healthy mind, intellect and all senses are called Health in Ayurveda. It is holistic and acknowledges the mind-body-spirit connection. Therefore, every Ayurveda intake includes assessing psychological factors, lifestyle, and current stressors. The mind plays a significant role in achieving health.

Causes Of Mental Health Problems

These significant factors decrease the immunity of the mind and weaken the person's mind, leading to mental health issues like depression, anxiety, suicidal tendency, revenge tendency, and whatnot very quickly. Moreover, even it can lead to physical health problems like diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol, heart diseases, PCOD in females, and infertility, which are growing very fast nowadays.

Misuse of social media how you eat your balanced diet nourishes the body like what you watch or listen to on mobile, or TV feeds your mind. E.g. watching motivational movies motivates the mind, & watching fighting anger makes a person angry. Substance abuse smoking, drinking alcohol, use of drugs etc. makes the mind addicted to these things. As a result, the mind loses self-control and becomes more prone towards mental health issues. Diet Unhealthy food, eating at the wrong times, or eating while doing other work, can hamper digestion. Ayurveda says food what you eat nourishes not only your body but also nourishes your mind. Emotional factors no control over emotions like anger, greed, sadness, selfishness, jealousy, too much attachment, grief, fear, ego etc., can make a person more vulnerable to mental issues. Lack of self-awareness people have lost the connection between body and mind, leading to forgetting things, binge eating, emotional eating, eating junk food etc. Lifestyle no proper lifestyle, like sleeping, waking up late, no adequate time management, laziness etc., can lead to stress. Modern lifestyle is full of stress & even relationship issues.