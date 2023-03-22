Meet Padma Awardees Of 2023 Who Contributed In The Field Of Ayush

Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated Padma Awardees of 2023 who have contributed in the field of Ayush.

Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday honoured three Padma Awardees of 2023 for their contribution in popularizing Ayush systems during a felicitation ceremony, organised by the Minister of Ayush in Delhi.

The three Padma Awardees who have made significant contribution in the field of Ayush include: Kamlesh Patel, President, Shri Ram Chandra Mission, Hyderabad; eminent Ayurveda practitioner and surgeon Dr. Manoranjan Sahu, and veteran Siddha practitioner Dr. Gopalsamy Veluchamy.

Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal presenting a citation to Kamlesh Patel, President, Shri Ram Chandra Mission.

Kamlesh Patel

Kamlesh Patel is a renowned social worker who has been working for over four decades towards providing education, healthcare, and livelihood opportunities to the marginalized communities in India. He has been awarded Padma Bhushan.

He is known to have provided free access to meditation in over 160 countries and developed value-based development programs for students and faculty in more than 5,000 schools, universities, and educational institutions.

Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal presenting a citation to Dr. Manoranjan Sahu

Dr. Manoranjan Sahu

An expert in Ayurvedic surgery with almost 40 years of experience, Dr. Manoranjan Sahu has been conferred with Padma Shri for medicine. He has served as Dean, Ayurveda Faculty, IMS, Varanasi and Director, AIIA, New Delhi. Dr. Sahu is known for his contributions to the field of Shalya Tantra (Ayurveda), and selflessly treating poor and weaker sections of society at an affordable cost.

Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal presenting a citation to Dr. Gopalsamy Veluchamy

Dr. Gopalsamy Veluchamy

Dr. Gopalsamy Veluchamy, former Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board of Central Council for Research in Siddha, was honoured with Padma Shri award. Dr. Veluchamy is currently the honorary chairman of the Siddha Pharmacopoeia Committee, Chennai. He was also among the first to suggest 'kabasurakudineer' as a potential drug for COVID-19 management.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary, Ministry of Ayush; P. K. Pathak, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush; Rahul Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush; Vaidya Manoj Nesari, Adviser (Ay), Ministry of Ayush; among other officials and dignitaries.