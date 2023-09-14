Magnesium-Rich Foods Help Boost Brain Health, Especially In Women

A magnesium-rich diet can lower the risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

Magnesium plays an important role in the brain's cognitive function. A magnesium-rich diet can help enhance brain health and prevent neurological problems, particularly in women.

Magnesium is one of the least-appreciated minerals in the human body. It is also in charge of activating over 300 enzymes in the body. Because magnesium is one of the most essential minerals in the human body, its lack has a negative impact on every bodily function. Consuming more magnesium-rich meals has been linked to improved brain health as we age, particularly in women, perhaps lowering the risk of dementia.

It has been linked to the etiology and pathogenesis of a number of age-related brain diseases. A high amount of cerebral magnesium has been reported to reduce oxidative stress and systemic inflammation, improve synaptic plasticity, and counteract other neurodegenerative pathways. Furthermore, a recent comprehensive analysis found that people with Alzheimer's disease (AD) have significantly lower plasma Mg levels (0.89%) than healthy controls.

Magnesium reduces risk of dementia

Dementia is a gradual and irreversible disorder that damages the brain's cognitive function. It mostly impacts memory, language, and decision-making abilities, but it can also impact physical skills and emotional management. Genetics, age, and lifestyle variables are all factors that contribute to the development of dementia. One such aspect is diet, and studies have shown that specific nutrients can reduce the incidence of cognitive decline and dementia. One such nutrient is magnesium.

According to prior study, people whose diets included more than 550 milligrams (mg) of magnesium per day had bigger brain volumes, which researchers equated to a brain age approximately one year younger by the age of 55 than participants who consumed about 350 mg of magnesium daily. These effects were stronger in women than in males.

Magnesium plays an important modulatory role in brain biochemistry, regulating various neurotransmission pathways linked to depression development. When this element is deficient, personality changes such as apathy, depression, agitation, confusion, anxiety, and delirium are noted. Numerous pre-clinical and clinical studies have demonstrated the mood-improving potential of magnesium compounds. Magnesium supplementation appears to be well-tolerated and improves the efficacy of conventional antidepressant treatments, and as such could be a valuable addition to standard depression treatments, though differences in bioavailability between inorganic and organic compounds should be considered.

Previous study has indicated that increasing our magnesium intake in our diets from a young age may protect us from neurodegenerative disorders and cognitive loss by the time we reach our 40s. It was also discovered that the neuroprotective effects of greater dietary magnesium tend to benefit women more than men in post-menopausal women than in pre-menopausal women, possibly due to magnesium's anti-inflammatory action. Mg appears to be able to influence neuroinflammation and the generation of pro-inflammatory cytokines, as well as the excitability of the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor. These pathways, when combined, have the potential to retain cognitive function by promoting neurogenesis and lowering neurodegeneration.

Magnesium-rich foods to include in your diet

Magnesium-rich diets include leafy green vegetables, legumes, seeds, nuts, and so on.

Spinach: protects the brain from oxidative stress, which is a key cause of cognitive decline.

Almonds: improve brain function by acting as an antioxidant that protects the brain from oxidative damage.

Avocado: protects the brain from inflammation, which is a key cause of cognitive impairment.

Beans are high in antioxidants, which help to protect the brain from inflammation and oxidative damage.

Tofu: Low in cholesterol and saturated fats, tofu promotes overall health and lowers the risk of cognitive decline.

A magnesium-rich diet can lower the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. Consuming these foods can help enhance brain health and prevent neurological problems. For best brain health, combine them with stress-management measures.

The article is written by Dr. Narendra Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana.

