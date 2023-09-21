Itchy Underarms: What Causes It And How To Treat It?

Itchy underarms can be uncomfortable and bothersome, but Ayurveda offers effective remedies to address the underlying causes and provide relief from this condition. Itchy underarms, also known as axillary pruritus, can result from various factors, and Ayurveda approaches it by considering the balance of doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha) in the body. This article will explore the causes of itchy underarms and how to treat it in Ayurveda.

Causes Of Itchy Underarms

Excessive Heat (Pitta Imbalance): Overexposure to heat or spicy foods can lead to a Pitta dosha imbalance, causing itching in sensitive areas like the underarms. Poor Hygiene: Inadequate hygiene practices can lead to the accumulation of sweat, bacteria, and dead skin cells in the underarm region, contributing to itching. Allergic Reactions: Allergens in clothing, detergents, or personal care products can lead to itching.

In addition, skin infections, dehydration, and excessive sweating can cause itching and discomfort in the underarms.

Ayurvedic Remedies To Treat Itchy Underarms

Ayurveda aims to balance the doshas and address the root causes of itching. Panchakarma is a complete detoxification and regeneration treatment in Ayurveda. It helps balance the doshas, cleanse the body of toxins (ama), and restore optimal health.

Panchakarma Therapies

Here's how Panchakarma can be used to treat itchy underarms:

Virechana (Therapeutic Purgation): Virechana removes excess Pitta and toxins from the body due to Pitta imbalance. Swedana (Herbal Steam Therapy): Swedana helps open pores and release toxins through sweat. It can alleviate itching and promote detoxification.

Cooling Herbs And Diet (Pitta Pacification)

Consume cooling herbs like aloe vera, coriander, mint, and fennel to balance Pitta dosha. These can be incorporated into your diet or teas to soothe internal heat. Avoid spicy, hot, and fried foods, which exacerbate Pitta imbalances.

General Ayurvedic Guidelines For Itchy Underarms

Maintain Good Hygiene: Regularly clean and dry your underarms to prevent the accumulation of sweat, bacteria, and dead skin cells. Stay Hydrated: Drink adequate water to keep your body and skin hydrated. Wear Breathable Cloths: Opt for genuine, breathable cloths like cotton to decrease aggravation. Avoid Synthetic Personal Care Products: Choose Ayurvedic or natural personal care products to minimize the risk of allergens. Balanced Diet: Eat a rich, balanced diet of veggies and fruits to boost skin wellness and overall health. Yoga and Meditation: Stress can aggravate skin conditions. Practice meditation, which can positively impact your skin.

Lastly, this article's information was provided by director Dr. Chanchal Sharma. Additionally, speak with a doctor to determine the appropriate solution for itchy underarms.

