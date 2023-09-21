Itchy Underarms: What Causes It And How To Treat It?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Itchy underarms can be uncomfortable and bothersome, but Ayurveda offers effective remedies to address the underlying causes and provide relief from this condition. Itchy underarms, also known as axillary pruritus, can result from various factors, and Ayurveda approaches it by considering the balance of doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha) in the body. This article will explore the causes of itchy underarms and how to treat it in Ayurveda.
In addition, skin infections, dehydration, and excessive sweating can cause itching and discomfort in the underarms.
Ayurveda aims to balance the doshas and address the root causes of itching. Panchakarma is a complete detoxification and regeneration treatment in Ayurveda. It helps balance the doshas, cleanse the body of toxins (ama), and restore optimal health.
Here's how Panchakarma can be used to treat itchy underarms:
Consume cooling herbs like aloe vera, coriander, mint, and fennel to balance Pitta dosha. These can be incorporated into your diet or teas to soothe internal heat. Avoid spicy, hot, and fried foods, which exacerbate Pitta imbalances.
Lastly, this article's information was provided by director Dr. Chanchal Sharma. Additionally, speak with a doctor to determine the appropriate solution for itchy underarms.
