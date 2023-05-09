How To Use Ayurveda To Restore Metabolism?

In this article, we shall discuss tips to restore metabolism with Ayurveda.

For 5000 years, Ayurveda-the ancient Indian system of medicine has been in practice for a holistic approach to wellness that focuses on restoring the balance between the body, mind, and spirit. Ayurveda provides various ways to restore and balance our metabolism, which is crucial for maintaining optimal health. Some are age-old proven Ayurveda therapies and lifestyle techniques, while others are nutritional tricks to boost metabolism.

What Is Metabolism?

It is the chemical process that includes the breakdown of nutrients from food into energy to be used by the body, the synthesis of new molecules required for growth and repair, and the elimination of waste products.

Eat According To Your Dosha

Ayurveda says there are three doshas, or mind-body types: Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Each dosha has unique characteristics and requires a specifically-tailored balanced diet and lifestyle. Therefore, teaching the lifestyle and eating choices according to your dosha can help improve your metabolism and overall health. Supposedly, you have a Pitta dosha - a strong appetite and high metabolism. However, you are also prone to inflammation, slowing your metabolism. Therefore, you should eat water-rich cooling foods like cucumbers, melons, and coconut water to balance your Pitta dosha. You should also avoid spicy, oily, and fried foods that aggravate Pitta'. Raw Honey: Since ancient times, honey has been a sweet pleasure with endless benefits, demonstrating that it is the epitome of a natural elixir". He continues that honey helps your body detox by eliminating external toxins. In addition, antioxidants included in raw honey can assist your body in preserving food and guarding against cell deterioration. He further stated that various infused honey had been combined with a delectable mixture of honey and different herbs and spices. In addition to offering outstanding flavour, these herbs impart their goodness to honey for the consumer's and bring added benefit in the health." Drink Herbal Teas: Also, adding the herb Guggul (Commiphora Mukul) to your tea regime can do wonders, as it is packed with the goodness of plant sterol known as guggulsterone, which helps boost metabolism and reduce cholesterol levels. In addition, these herbs have warming properties that increase your digestive fire, or Agni, and boost your metabolism. Triphala Churn: Charak describes rasayanas as supporting strength and immunity while enhancing metabolism. The efficacy of the Triphala churn increases when consumed with warm water,' explains Mr Naman Dhamija, the Founder and Marketing Director of Dharishah Ayurveda." Practice Yoga: The Sun Salutation, or the well-known Surya Namaskar, is a sequence of postures that helps increase your metabolism. It involves a series of movements that stretch and strengthen the entire body, including the digestive organs.

