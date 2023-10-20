How To Prevent Osteoporosis In Postmenopausal Women With Homeopathy?

World Osteoporosis Day 2023: Due to the weakening of bones, minor stresses on them like a bad cough, stooping or standing up could result in fractures.

World Osteoporosis Day 2023: Since the attainment of menopause is associated with accelerated loss of bone mass, new bone tissue constantly replaces old bone tissue throughout our lives. As we get older, the rate of new bone formation slows down. Family history and a petite body frame size increase the risk of developing osteoporosis and age. The use of steroids and excess thyroid hormone intake can also contribute to the development of osteoporosis. Prolonged use of medicines for gastric reflux, seizures and cancer treatment increases the risk of osteoporosis. Dr Kushal Banerjee, Senior Homoeopath at Dr Kalyan Banerjee Clinic, shares that lack of physical exercise, excessive alcohol consumption and tobacco use weaken bones.

Calcium And Vitamin D

Consuming calcium-rich food throughout our lives and keeping vitamin D levels in the range can significantly improve our bone health. Consistent weight-bearing exercises can substantially enhance bone mass and, according to some studies, be more effective than supplements in combating or preventing osteoporosis. Some research indicates that indiscriminate use of calcium and vitamin D supplements does not significantly reduce the risk of fracture and may be associated with some harm like increased risk of kidney stones, constipation and even heart attacks. Patients are often found to pop calcium or vitamin D whenever they feel pain. Supplements are usually not able to immediately reduce discomfort.

Menopausal Changes

One of the essential points to remember is that since the changes in the body associated with menopause are inevitable (albeit varying in scope and intensity), patients should act early to limit the reduction of their quality of life.

Engaging in regular exercise from an early age, which may include playing a sport, some strength training and weight-bearing exercises can help achieve a higher 'peak bone density', allowing the patient to reap benefits from it in old age. Going outdoors also helps synthesize and activate vitamin D in the body.

Natural sources and non-medical interventions must always be incorporated into diet and routine in addition to any medicines or supplements to limit the course of medication and to keep the levels of relevant nutrients in range for the long run.

Chronic back and rib pain may result from undiagnosed fractures, and patients should consider an examination with a doctor if these symptoms persist, particularly in menopausal women.

Homeopathy And Osteoporosis

Homeopathy can help patients with osteoporosis without the risk of any side effects. Homoeopathic medicines like Calcarea phosphorica help increase calcium deposition in bones, absorption of calcium and other nutrients from digested food, and bone density. Symphytum officinale is another homoeopathic remedy to combat bone mineral loss and associated pain. Severe fracture pain responds well to medicines like Arnica Montana and Hypericum Perfoliatum.

While very effective options exist to combat osteoporosis in menopausal women, instead of popping supplements and painkillers, working to prevent these conditions from developing is the most effective approach to limit any suffering.

