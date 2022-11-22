How To Live Healthy With Triads Of Ayurveda?

Most Indian households may already have many herbs mentioned below in their kitchen. Aesthetician & Cosmetologist Medha Singh, CEO of Juvena Herbals, says this is because Indian cooking methods and dietary preferences are greatly inspired and influenced by Ayurveda's beneficial teachings and practices.

Ayurveda - Beyond Space and Time!

Ayurveda is a 5000-year-old science that holds strong relevance even in modern times. So how does it contribute to the current health and wellness scenario? In the present artificial intelligence era, humans have progressed from food gatherers to those who dream of colonizing other planets, including the moon! Dr Vaheed (Himalaya Wellness Company) shares that, as a result, our living, thinking, and acting changed. Ayurveda has also contributed to changes in our health status physiological, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being.

Vata is closely related to pranic life energy. It governs all life functions and biological activity and is the energy of movement. Pittacontrols digestion and metabolism. Kapha governs anabolism, healthy and smooth functioning of all its parts.

These three energies are essential to maintain health which Ayurveda defines.

What sets Ayurveda as an answer to a healthy mind, body, and soul is that it is one of the sciences that provides personalized guidelines to live a better and longer life. It is appropriately translated as Bioscience and is not restricted to a system of medicine alone.

Does It Mean There Is A Change In Perception Of Ayurveda Among The Masses?

Ayurveda is seen as a choice of therapy for many diseases. There is a definite change because until a decade ago, people would resort to Ayurveda only when it was a dire need in the situation or when they lost hope after trying other treatment modalities. It was mostly when the damage was beyond repair. Parallelly, many Ayurveda practitioners have witnessed an improved quality of life in patients for as long as they lived.

People are increasingly inclined toward Ayurveda, especially after witnessing the havoc COVID-19 has caused to humans since its outbreak. In India, 528,165 people reportedly lost their lives due to the deadly virus; many experienced compromised mental health conditions due to the nation's plummeting economy and the ill health of loved ones.

As a result, people hurried to find preventive and prophylactic care solutions while uncertainty hovered. Eventually, vaccines came as a boon; however, the challenge remained for many with comorbidities and mutants. Ayurveda stood up to this challenge and succeeded gracefully, furthering its acceptance among the masses.

A recent study published in the Indian Journal of Traditional Knowledge, jointly conducted by researchers from IIT-Delhi and Haridwar's Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, supports this claim. Researchers have found that Ayurveda and Yoga have proven effective in high-risk COVID patients, relieving them from anxiety and aiding in speedy post-recovery from the virus. The treatment included Ayurvedic medicines, daily yoga sessions, deep relaxation techniques, pranayama, basic asanas, and lifestyle modifications.

Healthy Living With Triads Of Ayurveda

Ayurveda guidelines and appropriate scientific rigour must be a part of our daily routine today to ensure good health and improved wellness. The Ayurvedic classical text Charaka Samhita draws a parallel between a healthy human body and a building. A building requires pillars (stambha in Sanskrit) to maintain stability. A human body, to function healthily, needs stability too, and to keep our health, we need to have three (traya) supporting pillars (upastambhas), for example., Trayopastambhas. To teach these three pillars, we often need simple interventions in lifestyle. They include food (Aahaara), sleep (Nidra), and self-regulation, such as regulated habits (Brahmacharya) these constitute Trayopastambhas.

Ayurveda As A Medical Science, What Sets It Apart, And The Future

When it comes to therapeutic interventions or medical treatments, a set of guidelines provides directions to utilize therapies and medications. Its holistic approach encompassing body, mind, senses, and soul sets Ayurveda apart.

An Ayurveda physician formulates a personalized treatment plan as he needs to treat the individual rather than address mere signs and symptoms. Ayurgenomics is an ambitious project to understand this categorization of an individual-based concept of the three biological energy systems (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha).

Furthermore, we see challenges when selecting medication that addresses safety, efficacy, and quality. However, with the integration of modern technology and pharmaceutical-grade practices, one can expect safe and efficacious products for manufacturing medications.

Conclusion

Ayurveda is in the right direction today, holding the key to delivering a much-needed efficient primary health care system. Ayurveda will continue to provide optimal support to manage non-communicable and infectious diseases. The perception is that Ayurveda is listed as an ancient traditional science, but it is a science that shall remain contemporary beyond space and time. Researchers, practitioners, and scholars will continue gaining more profound and precise insights into Ayurveda. Integration of medical sciences will strengthen the commonalities and overcome the challenges toward global acceptance and harmonization.

