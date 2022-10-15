How Does Homoeopathy Help In Managing Mental Health Issues?

Dr Deeksha Katiyar shares how homoeopathy can be beneficial in eliminating suicidal tendencies and phobias.

Contrary to popular perception, homoeopathic treatment is not just confined to various types of physical health issues but can be used effectively to address mental/psychological health problems but is not limited to anxiety, stress, forgetfulness, concentration loss, Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia, among others. Additionally, Dr Deeksha Katiyar, a Consultant Physician at WeClinic™ Homeopathy, shares how homoeopathy can be beneficial in eliminating suicidal tendencies and phobias.

Organon of Medicine

German physician Samuel Hahnemann, popularly known as the 'creator of homoeopathy', was one of few physicians of his era who perceived mental illnesses as diseases requiring proper treatment. In his revered book 'Organon of Medicine' considered the cornerstone of homoeopathic treatment principles Hahnemann has defined mental health issues within Section 210 to Section 230. According to him, mental diseases can be categorized into four major types:

1. Mental diseases arising from corporeal disorder(s)

2. Mental diseases appearing suddenly as an acute disease in patients who were previously in an ordinary calm state due to some exciting factor(s)

3. Mental diseases of doubtful origin

4. Mental disease arising from prolonged emotional causes

In alignment with Hahnemann's teachings, to date, homoeopaths always try to determine whether a person's mental state is caused by his physical health issue or vice versa, which in turn helps discover the correct homoeopathic medicine for them. A homoeopathic physician also seeks to find the apt medication for the patient.

The Homoeopathic Treatment Mechanism for Mental Well-Being

From the homoeopathic point of view, the prevalence of mental ailments is not simply the stress-inducing societal setup but also correlates to our mainstream medical system that effectively suppresses various existing physical illnesses. On the flip side, homoeopaths view symptoms as adaptive efforts regarding the organism's response to external pressure. Therefore, they believe strongly that suppression of these defensive reactions can lead to more severe symptoms getting developed.

Therefore, in homoeopathy, the remedy selection is always based on the theory of individualization and symptom similarity using a holistic approach. This is the only way complete mental wellness can be regained by removing all the signs and symptoms from which the patient suffers. After all, homoeopathy aims to treat the mental problem and address its underlying cause and individual susceptibility.

Therapeutic Medication

Regarding therapeutic medication, several homoeopathic remedies are available to treat mental problems that may be selected based on the complaints' cause, sensations and modalities. Some commonly used homoeopathic medicines that are helpful to treat different types of mental health problems are Belladonna, Hyoscyamus, Cimicifuga, Stramonium, Sepia, Aurum Met, Ignisia, Sulphur, Cannabis Indica, Naurmur, Nux Vomica, etc. However, for individualised remedy selection and receiving the optimal treatment plan, it is advisable to consult a qualified homoeopathic doctor and act based on their suggestion.