How Do You Make Your Immune System Strong To Fight Against Seasonal Allergies?

VERIFIED

Pranayam can help improve body flexibility, improve your lungs, and help boost immunity.

Seasonal Immune Challenges: There is a chill in the air as we move from pleasant autumn to winter. This change also brings seasonal allergies, coughs, and colds, especially for those with low immunity. These seasonal immune challenges need to be addressed as soon as possible. Building your immune system is better than dealing with and treating the symptoms once you are under the weather. While it is common sense to avoid cold beverages and chilled water, including turmeric milk or herbal tea in your morning routine is a great idea. Dr Pradeep Srivastava, Ayurvedic Expert, Krishna's Herbal and Ayurveda, explains how the tea's goodness of turmeric and herbs will lay the proper foundation for those with low immunity.

Ayurveda Has The Answers To All Your Problems

Chyawanprash, prepared with 45 raw herbs, is the best way to strengthen immunity. It can yield superior results when made with the classic Ayurvedic process in small batches using A2 desi cow ghee in an iron pan. Apart from strengthening immunity thanks to the fresh amla with Vitamin C, it strengthens connective tissue and collagen and treats bones, skin, hair, nails or dental disorders. Go for a preservative, chemical-free chyawanprash in a glass jar, as it will have zero chance of chemicals leaking from the plastic containers. A spoonful of such chyawanprash twice daily will build the proper foundation for those seeking better immunity.

TRENDING NOW

When Consumed Separately

Ayurvedic herbs can also help significantly improve their health. Giloy, the herb that gained popularity during COVID-19 for its immunity-strengthening properties, is available in juice, powdered, and tablet form. It has essential nutrients like protein, iron, and active compounds when sourced from neem trees. Likewise, amla juice or powder empowers the immune system as it is a rich source of Vitamin C. Tulsi is an excellent cough reliever and also helps build immunity. Aloe vera is also a great source of immunity-making nutrients. Swarnaprashana, or administering pure gold Bhasma (gold ash) to children, is a great immunity booster for them and can be safely given to children between 0 and 16. When no added preservatives are used, it will only benefit your child.

Apart From This

Regular exercise or yoga in your daily routine will help you become fit. Pranayam can help improve body flexibility, improve your lungs, and help boost immunity. Including all these in your everyday life will help you avoid seasonal colds and coughs as your immunity works in tandem with your active lifestyle.