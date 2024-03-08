How Do Perimenopause, Menopause And Post-Menopause Affect Women’s Mental Health?

Ayurveda views post-menopause as a time when Vata dosha tends to increase, leading to symptoms such as dryness, joint pain, and decreased bone density.

During Perimenopause, You Must Consume A Pitta-Pacifying Diet

Cooling, hydrating foods such as sweet fruits, leafy greens, and cucumbers to alleviate symptoms like hot flashes and irritability.

Incorporate hormone-balancing herbs like Shatavari and ashwagandha into your diet to support the endocrine system and ease hormonal fluctuations during pre-menopause. Optimize digestion by favouring warm, cooked foods and avoiding heavy, greasy, or processed foods that can exacerbate digestive issues common during this phase. Stay hydrated with plenty of room temperature or warm water throughout the day to support detoxification and alleviate symptoms like bloating and water retention. Consider herbal remedies such as liquorice root, sage, and vitex to relieve specific symptoms and support overall well-being during pre-menopause.

During Menopause

Emphasize a balanced diet rich in nourishing foods such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats to support overall health and hormone balance during menopause.

Incorporate hormone-balancing herbs into your diet to support hormone production and alleviate menopausal symptoms. Support optimal digestion by consuming warm, cooked foods and herbal teas to ease digestive discomfort and bloating often experienced during menopause. Stay hydrated with plenty of water and herbal teas to support detoxification and alleviate symptoms like dryness and hot flashes associated with menopause.

During Post-Menopause

Focus on a nourishing diet that includes warming, grounding foods such as soups, stews, cooked vegetables, and healthy fats to pacify Vata dosha and support overall health.