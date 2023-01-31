How Can People With Diabetes Manage Stress And Anxiety With Ayurveda?

There has been a sharp increase in lifestyle diseases over the past few decades due to increased urbanisation and a clear move towards the "modern" lifestyle. With all of its ancient knowledge, Ayurvedic Expert at Yogic Naturals, Mr Amul S. Bahl, shares that ayurveda provides helpful information on the connection between stress and diabetes and valuable solutions.

Diabetes And Stress: A Vicious Circle

Due to the direct connection between our brain and digestive system, stress also impacts how our stomach functions. Because the gut's neural system contains more neurotransmitters than the brain's central nervous system, it is frequently referred to as the "second brain".

Stomach emptying takes longer, which can cause stomach aches, indigestion, heartburn, and nausea. Stress also enhances motor action in the large intestine while the stomach slows down. Consequently, when one is under pressure, one might experience bowel urgency or diarrhoea.

Higher levels of stress hormones disrupt and create an imbalance of insulin and other hormones. So an increase in cortisol levels increases stress, which can further result in lack of sleep, anxiety, and indigestion, directly impacting people with diabetes as elevated cortisol levels can increase insulin resistance.

Managing Diabetes Stress With Ayurveda

Ayurveda Nanocellopathy is a one-of-a-kind technology based on traditional Ayurvedic science but practised in a new and scientific avatar. Ayurveda Nanocellopathy doesn't require taking any medications orally. To treat or manage an internal condition, only a few drops of oil must be massaged for 15 seconds at key marma points.

For instance, in the case of Diabetes, four drops of the serum are massaged under the feet, five to seven drops to the lower back, and five drops to the liver area twice or three times daily to manage diabetes. Applying oil serums for anxiety behind the neck and under the feet can help reduce stress, calm the mind, help focus, and improve sleep quality. Ayurveda Nanocellopathy is less intrusive, biocompatible, and associated with less toxic side effects when applied topically.

The method also has a calming and relaxing effect on the mind, which therefore helps protect the body from stress-induced damage. Therefore, this ayurvedic therapy works at multiple levels, which is why it is increasingly regarded as beneficial in managing lifestyle diseases like diabetes, anxiety, insomnia and indigestion.

Final Thoughts

India accounts for 17 per cent of the total number of diabetes patients worldwide. Therefore, it's crucial to comprehend how closely diabetes and anxiety are related. In addition, understanding the Ayurvedic as mentioned earlier therapies may prove helpful in relieving stress and anxiety. We need more initiatives such as Yogic Naturals Mission Diabetes Free India, which aims to reduce and reverse diabetes, its severity and its associated effects.

