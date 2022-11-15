How Can Ayurveda Help in Weight Loss During Winter?

Winter is the perfect time to lose weight, but we eventually wind up gaining more. Know why that occurs

Do you often end up gaining more weights during winters? But you would be surprised to know that it is easier to burn calories in winter than in summer. Yes, you heard it right. An Ayurveda expert explains why you tend to put on extra kilos in winter as well as shares the Ayurvedic method for weight management.

Dr. Anu Sreedhar K C, Ayurvedic Consultant at Birla Ayurveda, BAMS, says, "Winter is the perfect time to lose weight, but we eventually wind up gaining more." Why that occurs? He explains, "We are fortunate to have a healthy metabolism in the winter, which allows us to burn more calories with less effort. However, we incline to stay cosy in our covers and sit still while binge-watching our favourite shows or reading a book."

Talking about the Ayurvedic method for weight loss, she says, "Ayurveda is a supplementary and alternative medical system that dates back over 5,000 years in modern-day India. In Ayurveda, obesity is referred to as Sthoulyam. According to Ayurveda, an imbalance of the digestive fire (Agni) and poisons (Ama) disrupts the metabolism of fat tissue (Medo Dhatu). Ama obstructs bodily tissue pathways and weakens Vata Dosha, the energy principle that governs the ether and air elements. This out-of-balance Vata interferes with digestion and causes you to feel hungry. Obesity is brought on by this along with poor fat metabolism. The energy principle of water and earth components, the Kapha Dosha, is vitiated by an excessive intake of sweet, fatty, and cold foods, which also promotes the deposition of fat. Ayurvedic weight loss recommendations fix these incorrect metabolic processes to maintain optimal body weight."

Try The Ayurvedic approach to Weight Loss

Below Dr. Anu shares some Ayurvedic tips for managing your weight at home.

Prioritize health to reach an ideal weight

Make your health a top priority as the first step in losing weight. What health-related goals do you have? What self-care practices do you implement? Consistent, sustainable weight loss is a natural byproduct of focusing on your health through food and lifestyle adjustments!

Cultivate new rituals for eating

By sticking to a daily and seasonal schedule, you can respect the cycles of nature. Maintain regular mealtimes and refrain from snacking. Moderate your eating. Eat your meal in a quiet place. After your dinner, go for a quick stroll.

Ayurvedic herbs for weight loss

There are numerous herbal preparations and certain herbs that are known to affect weight, but only a skilled practitioner can recommend them. Some herbs that may be suggested include Varanadi Kashayam, Guluchyadi Kashyam, Guduchi, Ginger, Chitraka, Guggulu, Musta, Aswagandharistam, Kanchanara Gulgulu, and Shigaru. Without first seeing an Ayurvedic physician, avoid using any herbs as a poor selection could be harmful to your health. Your individualised herbal prescription works best when combined with dietary and lifestyle modifications.

Specialized Ayurvedic therapies

Panchakarma involves deep, customised, and comprehensive therapeutic detoxification and regeneration. It can treat long-term, ingrained problems like obesity and can be overseen by an expert in Ayurveda. Individual Ayurvedic bodywork therapies, such as Udwarthanam (therapeutic herbal powder massages), Mardanam (deep dry massage), Abhyanga (full body massage followed by a steam bath), Kashaya Vasti (therapeutic enema), Virechana (therapeutic purgation), or Swedana, are very effective in addressing excess adipose (herbal steam bath).

Get an Ayurvedic consultation for a personalized weight management plan

According to Dr. Anu, an Ayurvedic consultation can clarify your needs and determine your ideal weight loss strategy, which is as unique as you are.

He elaborates, "Your Ayurvedic constitution commonly referred to as "Dosha type" or "Prakriti," determines your physical make-up, structure, proclivities, and affinities. This constitution combines the three Doshas (energy principles formed from the combination of the five elements: ether, air, fire, water and earth). The mind-body doshas can become out of harmony. The consultation also covers the condition of your digestion and metabolism (also called Agni). We frequently think that the secret to losing weight is to eat fewer calories and exercise more, but this ignores the importance of gut health. All-natural weight loss happens as your metabolism increases. Ayurvedic consultations can establish how to analyse and correct Agni, which is vital to the practice."

We hope the preceding advice motivates you to approach weight loss through a holistic and balanced lifestyle. You've already taken the first step by reading this article which is prioritising your health.

