Homeopathic Remedies For Asthma: How It Is Better Than Conventional Medicine

Homeopathic remedies for asthma offer several advantages over conventional medicine.

Homeopathic remedies for asthma are safe and free from side effects, unlike conventional asthma medications, says Dr Kushal Banerjee.

With more than 30 million asthmatics, India accounts for over 13 per cent of global burden, a study by the Global Asthma Network (GAN) revealed last year. The country also accounts for more than 42 per cent of global asthma deaths. Citing the reason for this high asthma mortality in the country, the authors noted that stigma associated with the chronic disease is preventing many patients in India from receiving medical treatment.

In order to improve public awareness about asthma and its care, the first Tuesday of the month of May is observed as World Asthma Day every year. This year, the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) is organizing World Asthma Day on May 2 with the theme "Asthma care for All" to promote the development and implementation of effective asthma management programs in worldwide, especially in low- and middle-income countries, which account for the majority of asthma morbidity and mortality burden.

Ahead of the World Asthma Day 2023, we spoke to Dr Kushal Banerjee, Sr Consultant, Dr Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic, to know the homeopathic remedies for asthma.

Homeopathic Remedies For Asthma Vs Conventional Medicine

Homeopathic remedies for asthma offer several advantages over conventional medicine. First, they are safe and free from side effects, unlike conventional asthma medications which can cause nausea, vomiting, feeling of grogginess, difficulty in concentrating, weakness of memory and headaches. Additionally, homeopathic remedies possess the ability of building tolerance which can potentially prevent future episodes of asthma.

Although a complete cure should not be expected in every case, highly dependent and older cases of asthma may show a reduction in the frequency, severity and duration of episodes while reporting a reduction in the need for conventional medicines like anti-allergy tablets, nebulization or inhaler use.

Another advantage of homeopathic remedies is that they stimulate the body's natural healing mechanisms, which can lead to a more sustainable improvement in symptoms over time. This is in contrast to conventional medicine which can be habit-forming and can cause dependency over time.

How is Asthma Treated in Homeopathy?

Different practices may approach the homeopathic management of asthma in different ways. Easily available homeopathic medicines are often used in specific protocols to address acute phases of asthma. Maintenance protocols may be used during asymptomatic phases to try to build tolerance and reduce the number of episodes.

Homeopathic remedies for asthma are prepared from natural substances. They are highly diluted, which means that they are safe and free from side effects. Some of the common homeopathic remedies used to treat asthma include Bryonia, Antimony Tartaricum, Ipecacuanha and others.

In addition to the medicines, it is vital that parents understand the importance of healthy disciplined lifestyle in keeping these episodes at bay. Children who are physically inactive, sleep late, eat food with preservatives and other chemicals, live in households with increased levels of stress may suffer from more frequent and intense episodes of asthma. Correcting these factors wherever possible may result in significant improvement. Trying to suppress episodes as quickly as possible to avoid missing school or work for the parents may result in over medication and increase of avoidable risk of side effects of conventional medicines.

In homeopathy, the treatment is not just focused on managing the symptoms of asthma, but also on preventing future asthma attacks.

