Herbal Eye Drops Can Cure Cataract And Glaucoma, Says Dr Mahender Singh Basu

Dr Mahender Singh Basu, Founder of Dr. Basu Eye Hospital speaks on herbal eye drops as an effective cure for many serious eye problems

A press conference was held on 23rd of March to address the importance of herbal eye drops that have been proven to be able to cure many complicated eye problems. The doctor who was present in person to talk about their research and study was, Dr Mahender Singh Basu, the Founder of Dr. Basu Eye Hospital and the other experts was also present virtually was Prof. Yamini Bhushan Tripathi, Head of Faculty, Faculty of Ayurveda, Banaras Hindu University. Their research on these eye drops has also been published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research. Doctor Basu said during his speech at the press conference that these drops have been clinically tested and all of them have showed positive results in patients. These drops were tested on lakhs of Indians and are also available in the market.

Their study on the effectiveness of these eye drops included 308 cataract patients between the year 2017 and 2019. The results of the study were very positive and people showed significant improvement in uncorrected distance visual acuity (UDVA) and uncorrected near visual acuity (UNVA).

Conclusions Of The Study

Patients used the herbal eye drops for about three months after which they showed improvements in their vision. Doctor stated that there was a major improvement in the near-sightedness and far-sightedness of the patients. All of these patients who showed improvements used to were spectacles before but after using the eye drops; they were able to see without them. This constitutes about 91 per cent of the people from two experiment groups. Moreover, among the patients in the third experiment group, 47 per cent of them showed decrease in their glaucoma power and 61 per cent of the patients in the fourth group were able to regain their eyesight to some extent.

Doctor Basu Says There Is No Pressure Of Side Effects

When asked about the eye drops, its effectiveness and side effects, Dr, Basu mentioned that these eye drops have been clinically tested and tried and there have not been any side effects and he concluded by saying that these drops do not have side effects that patients need to worry about.

He also said that, these drops can be used without a medical prescription and it can be used by people with a range if eye problems like, cataract, glaucoma, eye itchiness, eye allergies, eye strain due to excessive technology use. These drops are beneficial for complicated and regular eye problems alike.