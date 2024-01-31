Herb Infused Tea For Immunity And Digestion: 5 Types You Must Try For A Healthier Future

Herbal tea can transform your health in ways that you cannot imagine. From better digestion to good skin, herbs can help you achieve it all.

There is hardly anybody on earth who does not love a hot cup of tea infused with the goodness of Ayurvedic Herbs. Being a teetotaler is a real passion. Herbal tea can do wonders to your health. All you need is a little effort and its benefits can go a long way. Research suggests that herb infused tea can boost digestion, improve gut health and boost your immune health. Herbal tea beverages are of various types. How do you know which one is the best and how can you make them? Here, we have provided for you a detailed guide on the various types of herb infused tea and their recipes.

Tea Infused With Tulsi And Ashwagandha

Tulsi and Ashwagandha are two very famous Ayurvedic ingredients that can transform your overall health. Tulsi is known for its ability to reduce inflammation in the body and organs, reduce stress and detoxify the body. Ashwagandha on the other hand is good for boosting immunity, also reduces inflammation, anxiety, stress and protects the body from infection. The combination of these two herbs is very effective.

Tea Infused With Pudina And Ginger

Pudina or mint and ginger or adrak are amazing for both stomach and immunity. Mint is the ingredient required to aid indigestion, heartburn, gas or acidity. It can solve your stomach problems in minutes and also boost your metabolism. Moreover, both ginger and mint can reduce bloating, has anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties and can help calm the stomach.

Turmeric Infused Tea

Turmeric is THE ingredient for boosting immune health and also digestive health. It is loaded with curcumin, an essential antioxidant which has the power to detoxify your body. Turmeric can shield your body from bacteria and viruses.

Tea Infused With Ginger And Lemon

The three ingredients ginger, lemon and honey are amazing for your health. A cup of tea infused with these ingredients can help you boost your gut health, digestive health, reduce inflammation, it can clear your throat, clear nasal congestion and immune system. Besides that, tea infused with ginger, lemon and honey is delicious on cold winters or rainy days.