Hemp Seeds For Nutrition - 5 Amazing Benefits You Should Know

Hemp seeds are a great source of fatty acids.

From boosting your immunity to helping in muscle repair and growth, hemp seeds offer numerous health benefits.

In recent years, there has been a growing interest in hemp-based products among Indian consumers. From wellness to apparel, hemp products have become a popular choice for consumers. Despite the growing interest in hemp, numerous misconceptions still exist with consumers asking questions like "Will hemp products make me high?" or "Are hemp products even legal?"

Daanish Matheen, CEO and Founder, Cure By Design, a startup that offers a range of hemp-based products, clears all your doubts here.

He explains, "Hemp is derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant and is primarily cultivated for its industrial uses and versatility. It is important to distinguish between hemp and marijuana, which are both broad classifications of the Cannabis plant. The key difference between the two is the concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive compound. Hemp plants contain very low levels of THC, while marijuana plants have higher concentrations."

"Hemp seeds are highly nutritious, contain essential amino acids, and are rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats. They're great for your brain, heart, and skin," he adds.

5 amazing benefits of hemp seeds

Matheen highlights 5 reasons to add hemp seeds to your diet.

1. High protein: Hemp seeds contain edestin protein, almost as much protein as soybeans, and more than chia and flax seeds. They are a complete source of protein, meaning they have all the amino acids; they are especially rich in an amino acid called arginine, which is great for the heart. The seeds act as antioxidants and work on the immune system, making us more robust and energetic. According to various studies, hemp seeds may reduce the risk of heart diseases and decrease blood pressure and blood clot formation. It can even help recover the heart after a heart attack.

2. High in Omega 3, 6, and 9: Hemp seeds are a great source of fatty acids. Our body cannot produce essential fatty acids; therefore, it absorbs them through diet. They are beneficial for our health in the long run. According to a study, hemp seeds help improve skin conditions like acne and eczema and hair health. Omega 6 has anti-inflammatory properties. Consumption of fatty acids like omega 3, 6, and 9 through hemp seeds is more accessible than fish oil. Hemp seeds are easier to digest, and their bio-availability is higher than fish or salmon oil. Compared to fish/salmon oil, hemp oil is easier to digest and break down.

3. High in dietary fiber: Hemp seeds contain soluble and insoluble fiber, which is excellent for the gut and helps with weight loss. And because it has all the essential amino acids and protein, it keeps you full for a longer time and reduces munching habits, which will help in weight loss in the long run. It is also low in carbs. Hemp seeds help maintain blood sugar levels, promote gut health, and help with weight management.

4. Brain health: The ratio of essential fatty acids, omega 3 and omega 6, in hemp seeds, is optimal. They are perfectly balanced, supporting both heart and cognitive health. A review of a study suggested that the compounds found in hemp seeds may have neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory effects. These properties may help with neurological conditions like Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, neuropathic pain, etc.

5. Reduce inflammation: The balance between omega 3 and omega 6 and their amount in the hemp seeds can help reduce inflammation. And reducing inflammation may help in managing symptoms of chronic diseases like Type 2 diabetes, arthritis, metabolic syndrome, etc. Hemp seeds contain Gamma Linolenic Acid (GLA), an omega-6 fatty acid that exhibits potential anti-inflammatory properties similar to ibuprofen.

"Adding hemp seeds to the diet can result in stronger immunity, increased energy levels, improved cardiovascular health, better skin conditions, healthy hair and nails, reduced inflammation, and help in muscle repair and growth," Matheen concludes.

