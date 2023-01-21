Hemp Seed Oil For Skin: Myths And Facts

Although a popular ingredient in the skincare industry, hemp seed oil still faces many misconceptions about its effectiveness.

In recent years, hemp's significance as a sought-after ingredient in skincare products has been on the rise. Its growing popularity in the wellness industry is linked to its many benefits. Apart from being plant-based and non-toxic, hemp is packed with many nutritional properties that are vital for a healthy and supple skin.

Hemp seed oil, derived from cold pressed hemp (Vijaya) seeds, is rich in omega fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, and offers excellent nourishment for the skin. The use of Vijaya for its medicinal and nutritional properties has been well-known and well-established in our culture for decades. The Vedas and ancient medical science mention the use of hemp for healing ailments such as diarrhea, epilepsy, and hemorrhoids, amongst others, along with references of it being used to make fabric and industrial goods. However, due to the plant's association with marijuana, hemp has been subject to countless controversies and misconceptions that take away from its goodness. Below are some of the myths that people may have about this miracle oil:

Is hemp similar to marijuana?

The reason why hemp and marijuana plants look and smell similar and are so often confused is because they come from the same plant family, Cannabis. However, the two varieties have different cultivation processes and end uses. Further, their structural and chemical compositions don't overlap at all, making them very different from each other.

Is hemp seed oil psychoactive?

One of the biggest myths associated with hemp products is that they make a person 'high', or that prolonged usage will intoxicate you. This is a completely baseless misconception. Hemp seed oil is made from Vijaya seeds and contains 0.3 per cent or lesser traces of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the euphoria inducing component in the plant. This is in line with global standards and means that the oil is 100 per cent non-intoxicating, making it safe for consumption and external application.

Is hemp legal in India?

Oil is made from the seeds of the hemp plant, which are perfectly legal in India. While the seeds and its derivatives such as oil and powder come under the purview of the FSSAI, the leaf is under the purview of the State AYUSH Department. As per the NDPS Act, the use of leaves, seeds and the fiber is legally permissible. The cultivation of cannabis for industrial purposes such as making industrial hemp or for horticultural use is also legal in the country, along with its processing, sale, distribution, and import. So the next time you want to try a hemp-based product, you can do so without any legal worries.

Is hemp seed oil greasy?

It may sound like hemp seed oil, will be greasy on the skin and clog pores, but it is a common misconception. Hemp seed oil aids in regulating the production of sebum in the skin, which means it helps with dry skin conditions and mitigates acne. It is full of antioxidants like vitamins A and C and omega fatty acids, which fortify and hydrate the skin. Another thing that stands out about this oil is that it is 100 per cent non-comedogenic which means that hemp seed oil effectively moisturises the skin without making it sticky and clogging pores.

You may like to read

Are hemp seed oil and CBD oil the same?

Hemp seed oil and CBD oil have garnered much fame in the wellness industry due to their many advantages for the skin. Although extracted from the same plant, both oils are made using different parts of the plant. While hemp seed oil is derived from the seeds, full/broad-spectrum or CBD oil is extracted from the leaf and/or the bud of the Vijaya plant. Hemp seed oil is a crowd favorite for its nutritional benefits whereas CBD oil is more popularly used for its therapeutic/medicinal properties.

Is hemp seed oil harmful for the skin?

Contrary to this myth, hemp seed oil is an effective ingredient for skincare and is even touted as the go-to solution for skin complications. Since the oil contains omega-3 and omega-6 and is full of gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), it helps with dry skin and managing skin ailments like eczema, dermatitis, psoriasis, and varicose eczema among others. Most skin rashes and inflammations are caused due to deficiencies in vitamin D and omega 6 fatty acids in the body, which the oil helps replenish, making the skin hydrated and healthy.

Regular use of hemp seed oil is proven to have vast benefits for the skin and hair. It is a completely legal & sustainable product that can be included in one's daily personal care routine to lead a healthy and holistic life.

The article is contributed by Dr. Neeraj Kumar Patel, Head, R&D, Bombay Hemp Company (BOHECO).