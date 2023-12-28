Fusing Cannabliss: A Hemp-Based Pain Relief Elixir With Ancient Wisdom For A Modern Lifestyle

VERIFIED

The therapeutic properties of the hemp plant are no secret to Ayurveda, which names it among the five essential plants.

Cannabliss is a wide-spectrum, topical pain-relief hemp oil with numerous health benefits.

Hemp, a category of Cannabis sativa grown mainly for industrial use, serves as a base for a wide range of products. Cannabidiol (CBD), derived from the hemp plant, ranks as the second most active compound in cannabis. According to WHO, there's no evidence linking pure CBD use to public health issues. A full-spectrum CBD usually contains multiple cannabis plant extracts, including essential oils, terpenes, and another cannabinoid, such as cannabinol, and they may also contain up to 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). In contrast, Broad/Wide Spectrum CBD is an extract that contains cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes from the cannabis plant but no THC. It is made by removing the THC from full-spectrum hemp extract. Since its discovery, CBD has been in use and benefitted many people. Dr Shaishav Pandey from Ayurvedant shares some of the benefits of CBD:

Anxiety: CBD, or cannabidiol, has gained recognition for its potential to reduce anxiety. Numerous clinical and pre-clinical reports consistently highlight the effectiveness of CBD in addressing anxiety-related symptoms. This interaction is believed to contribute to the anxiolytic, or anxiety-reducing, effects of CBD. As a result, many individuals turn to CBD as a natural remedy to alleviate feelings of anxiety and promote a sense of calmness. Insomnia: Beyond its anxiety-relieving properties, CBD has shown promise in regulating sleep cycles, making it beneficial for individuals struggling with insomnia. The intricate relationship between CBD and the sleep-wake cycle involves the endocannabinoid system, which plays a role in maintaining various physiological processes, including sleep. Research suggests that CBD may help address underlying factors contributing to insomnia, such as anxiety or discomfort, facilitating both the process of falling asleep and the ability to stay asleep. Chronic Pain: CBD's efficacy in managing chronic pain is well-documented. Whether it's discomfort stemming from various conditions or chronic pain associated with conditions like arthritis, CBD offers relief to individuals seeking non-pharmaceutical solutions. The anti-inflammatory properties of CBD play a crucial role in mitigating pain caused by conditions such as arthritis. By interacting with receptors in the endocannabinoid system, CBD helps modulate pain signals and reduce inflammation, providing a holistic approach to managing chronic pain. This dual action on pain and inflammation positions CBD as a valuable option for those navigating persistent discomfort, contributing to an improved quality of life for many individuals.

Hailing from the house of Baidyanath, Ayurveda has launched a CBD-infused product called 'Cannabliss.' Honouring Baidyanath's legacy of over 100 years in Ayurveda, Ayurveda seeks to provide modern solutions to its new-age customers through the power of ancient Ayurveda. Cannabliss is a wide-spectrum, topical pain-relief hemp oil with numerous health benefits. Here's what it offers:

TRENDING NOW

1. Cannabliss oil helps alleviate joint and muscle pain.

2. It helps in providing relief from headaches and backaches.

3. It benefits individuals experiencing inflammation by enhancing blood circulation in the affected area.

You may like to read

4. It also aids patients dealing with arthritis.

Apply a small amount to the affected area, massage thoroughly, and experience immediate relief. It is ideal for those seeking swift relief from discomfort.