Fusing Cannabliss: A Hemp-Based Pain Relief Elixir With Ancient Wisdom For A Modern Lifestyle

Hemp, a category of Cannabis sativa grown mainly for industrial use, serves as a base for a wide range of products. Cannabidiol (CBD), derived from the hemp plant, ranks as the second most active compound in cannabis. According to WHO, there's no evidence linking pure CBD use to public health issues. A full-spectrum CBD usually contains multiple cannabis plant extracts, including essential oils, terpenes, and another cannabinoid, such as cannabinol, and they may also contain up to 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). In contrast, Broad/Wide Spectrum CBD is an extract that contains cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes from the cannabis plant but no THC. It is made by removing the THC from full-spectrum hemp extract. Since its discovery, CBD has been in use and benefitted many people. Dr Shaishav Pandey from Ayurvedant shares some of the benefits of CBD:
Hailing from the house of Baidyanath, Ayurveda has launched a CBD-infused product called 'Cannabliss.' Honouring Baidyanath's legacy of over 100 years in Ayurveda, Ayurveda seeks to provide modern solutions to its new-age customers through the power of ancient Ayurveda. Cannabliss is a wide-spectrum, topical pain-relief hemp oil with numerous health benefits. Here's what it offers:
1. Cannabliss oil helps alleviate joint and muscle pain.
2. It helps in providing relief from headaches and backaches.
3. It benefits individuals experiencing inflammation by enhancing blood circulation in the affected area.
4. It also aids patients dealing with arthritis.
Apply a small amount to the affected area, massage thoroughly, and experience immediate relief. It is ideal for those seeking swift relief from discomfort.
