Exploring 5 Potential Health Benefits Of Ayurvedic Medicine

Ayurveda must respond to the new world order, which has changed substantially, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. Integrative medicine is the path to the future.

Traditional medicine systems are suitable for the planet. They encourage sustainable healthcare for all. There is a strong reverence for nature in traditional medicine systems, as they involve caring for nature and giving back to the earth, for it provides us with good health. This reciprocity is the basis of traditional medicine systems and human survival. Recently, there has been renewed interest in Ayurvedic medicine, and research has been conducted to explore the potential health benefits of this system of medicine. In this article, Dr Vivek Srivastav, Senior Vice President Innovation, Business Strategy & Scientific Affairs, Zeon Lifesciences Ltd., will explore recent studies on Ayurveda and its potential health benefits.

Managing stress and anxiety: One of the areas where Ayurvedic medicine has shown promise is managing stress and anxiety. Practising yoga, a key component of Ayurvedic medicine, effectively reduced symptoms of anxiety and depression. The study also found that yoga was associated with decreased cortisol levels. Enhancing digestion: Another area where Ayurvedic medicine has shown promise is improving digestion. Ayurvedic herbs, such as ginger, turmeric, and liquorice, effectively improved digestive function and treated digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome. Improving skin health: Ayurvedic medicine has also effectively treated skin conditions such as acne and eczema. A herbal preparation containing neem, turmeric, and aloe vera effectively treated acne and reduced acne lesions' severity. A herbal oil containing neem, turmeric, and manjistha effectively treated patients with eczema. Managing inflammation: Ayurvedic medicine has also been effective in controlling inflammation. Ayurvedic herbs, such as turmeric and ginger, effectively reduced inflammation and had potential therapeutic value in treating inflammatory conditions such as osteoarthritis. Supporting cardiovascular health: Ayurvedic medicine effectively promotes cardiovascular health. A herbal formulation containing garlic, ginger, and arjuna effectively enhanced circulation and reduced the risk of cardiovascular disease.

"Ayurveda is the science of life"

Ayurvedic medicine has also been found to have potential therapeutic value in cancer treatment. A study published in the Journal of Cancer Research and Therapeutics found that a herbal formulation containing ashwagandha and Guduchi effectively reduced cancer cell growth in vitro. Another study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology found that a herbal formulation containing tulsi, turmeric, and ashwagandha effectively reduced breast cancer cell growth.

In Conclusion

Ayurvedic medicine has shown promise in a wide range of health conditions. Ayurvedic medicine emphasizes holistic health and wellness and offers natural remedies and therapies to promote overall health and well-being. While Ayurvedic medicine may provide potential benefits, working with a qualified practitioner who can tailor treatments to an individual's needs and health conditions is essential. As with any medication, weighing the benefits and risks before undergoing Ayurvedic therapy is necessary.

