Exploring 5 Potential Health Benefits Of Ayurvedic Medicine

Traditional medicine systems are suitable for the planet. They encourage sustainable healthcare for all. There is a strong reverence for nature in traditional medicine systems, as they involve caring for nature and giving back to the earth, for it provides us with good health. This reciprocity is the basis of traditional medicine systems and human survival. Recently, there has been renewed interest in Ayurvedic medicine, and research has been conducted to explore the potential health benefits of this system of medicine. In this article, Dr Vivek Srivastav, Senior Vice President Innovation, Business Strategy & Scientific Affairs, Zeon Lifesciences Ltd., will explore recent studies on Ayurveda and its potential health benefits.
Ayurvedic medicine has also been found to have potential therapeutic value in cancer treatment. A study published in the Journal of Cancer Research and Therapeutics found that a herbal formulation containing ashwagandha and Guduchi effectively reduced cancer cell growth in vitro. Another study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology found that a herbal formulation containing tulsi, turmeric, and ashwagandha effectively reduced breast cancer cell growth.
Ayurvedic medicine has shown promise in a wide range of health conditions. Ayurvedic medicine emphasizes holistic health and wellness and offers natural remedies and therapies to promote overall health and well-being. While Ayurvedic medicine may provide potential benefits, working with a qualified practitioner who can tailor treatments to an individual's needs and health conditions is essential. As with any medication, weighing the benefits and risks before undergoing Ayurvedic therapy is necessary.
